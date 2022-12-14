Read full article on original website
The Best Sneaker Collabs of 2022 Came from Nike and Stüssy
Sneakers are no secret, at least not anymore. Each year, the year-end roundups are overrun with notable releases. Some are super-limited collaborations, while others are iconic new standard issues — sneakers that'll remain part of the given brand's core catalog long after the year is over. But it isn't easy to put these lists together, especially with the sheer amount of sneakers dropped annually.
Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean Created the Perfect Wool Shirt for Winter — And Now It's Up to $50 Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Todd Snyder is known for its pretty epic collaborations, and this one is no different. Reviving and updating a classic silhouette from the L.L. Bean archives, this wool blend shirt jacket (or shacket) is a versatile, functional winter-weather staple. A GP reader favorite during Black Friday, the shirt is on sale again for $50 off in the Treeline (green) colorway and $30 off in Amber Gold.
Seth Rogen's Weed and Home Goods Brand Houseplant Never Goes on Sale — Until Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Seth Rogen might be best known in Hollywood for his goofy-yet-endearing chuckle and stoner humor, but he's become a force to be reckoned with in the world of design, thanks largely to his weed-adjacent accessories and home goods brand Houseplant. Unfortunately for most, the gear the brand makes is pretty hard to come by and, even when you can find it in stock, it's usually pretty expensive. That's why it's such a big deal that the brand is having a sale right now — and some of the gear is as much as 50 percent off.
Abercrombie Is Back, And Its Latest Sale Is Full of Gifts for You and Her
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Although your past memories of Abercrombie may be of tweens crowding into a dark, perfume-filled storefront at the mall — we can assure you that's no long the case. In recent years, the brand has garnered a new reputation for its stylish, quality clothing for both men and women. From the return of Abercrombie jeans to its coveted double-lined bodysuits for women, few brands have seen a comeback like this. And right now you can score 40 percent off select styles plus 15 percent off (almost) everything else and even get your order by Christmas.
Need a Gift for a Golf Lover? Save 30% Sitewide at Stitch Golf Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses in the US saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. Since mid-2021, these numbers have only gone up. If you or someone you love has developed something of a golf habit during the past few years, snagging a golf gift is the perfect holiday surprise to further the obsession. Right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide at Stitch Golf, one of our favorite golf bag brands, making gifting that much easier. Just use code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.
The Two Best Massage Guns Are Having Competing Sales, and You Can Reap the Rewards
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Some time ago, we pit the two top percussive massage guns, the Therabody Theragun Pro and the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, against one another. And the race was a tight one — so tight that there wasn't really a clear winner between the two. While the Theragun ultimately took the top spot, thanks to its "ample amplitude and stall force, more ergonomic profile and interchangeable batteries," the Hypervolt was a very close second, especially for those on a budget. As if the battle wasn't contentious enough, both brands are also holding holiday sales right now with savings of up to $200 off.
The Xbox Series S Never Goes on Sale — But It's $59 Off Just in Time for the Holidays
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you're at all plugged into gaming news, you're probably aware that even now, more than two years since their release, Microsoft's current-gen Xbox video game consoles are pretty hard to come by. Worse still, they pretty much never go on sale. So the fact that Walmart has the Series S on sale for $59 off, right on time for the holidays, is a pretty big deal. And it's not one you should pass up if you (or someone you love) have been on the hunt for one.
Nix Biosensor Review: Hacking Hydration for Healthier Living
Staying hydrated while working out seems like an intuitive practice, right? When you feel parched, just take a break and grab a quick drink before getting back to your pre-planned regimen. But as someone who has suffered from dehydration on multiple occasions, the signs aren't always as present as you may think. Sometimes, you need an outside source to remind you of when to replenish your fluid levels — and how much liquid you should consume.
WESN Launches the Bornas, a New Fixed Blade Knife
You may not have aichmomania (an obsession with sharp, pointy things such as knives), but if you're anything like us, you're always keeping one eye open for the next new blade to add to your arsenal. Well, today's your lucky day: WESN just announced it's working on a brand-new knife, the Bornas.
ReMarkable 2 Review: This Digital Notebook Is Remarkably Cool
Editor's note: Sometimes, we find products compelling, interesting or curious enough, we like to get a second opinion on them. The ReMarkable 2 tablet is one of those products. In this piece, two of our staffers — Nick Caruso and Will Sabel Courtney — each share their impressions of this fascinating piece of tech.
Sage Kotsenburg and DB Just Dropped an Exclusive Luggage Collab
"You get out what you put in.” That’s the backcountry mantra of Olympic medalist, Natural Selection Tour Champion and snowboarding icon Sage Kotsenburg. If you think about it, a slogan such as this makes total sense for someone such as Kotsenburg. He spends a lot of time touring the backcountry in search of the next great line. To find that dream couloir, spine or pillow line takes work. You really have to put in the effort to get that great return on your investment.
