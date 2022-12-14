Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
West Des Moines police: Officer, 2 drivers injured in Friday evening crash
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer and at least two drivers were injured after a car rammed into the officer's parked car Friday evening, according to police. At approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on I-35 northbound. An...
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
Child dies after Des Moines street racing crash, police still seeking driver that fled scene
DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died. Des Moines police are still searching for one of the vehicles involved in the incident. The collision happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive, […]
Bagley teen transported to the hospital following a rollover accident
(Guthrie Co) A Bagley teen was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old male was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on P-28, just south of 230th, when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the ditch and rolled.
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say
ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident
(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
Ogden man dies after Highway 30 crash
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — An Ogden man died in a crash Monday after his truck rear-ended a semi near Boone. It happened around 5:21 p.m. on Highway 30 at R Avenue, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field […]
KCCI.com
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies after his truck crashes into tractor-trailer
BOONE, Iowa — An Ogden man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer. It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m., just east of Boone on Highway 30. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage, of Ogden, was driving a pickup truck when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Edward B. Adams, of Pleasant Hill.
Boone County Crash Claims One Life
(Ogden) An Ogden man died in a pickup/semi accident. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Monday on westbound Highway 30 at R Avenue in Boone County. Authorities say 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage died in the crash. According to the report, a westbound 2021 Kenworth...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Beau Bowman provides a road conditions report from the Storm Chaser
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI's Beau Bowman was out in the Storm Chaser Thursday morning to show you how the roads were looking. Beau traveled north from the metro for about 40 minutes as some precipitation fell in central Iowa. At about 8:10 a.m., Beau began driving back south...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
