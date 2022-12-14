ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowan dies in head-on collision

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
ALTOONA, IA
We Are Iowa

1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say

ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
DES MOINES, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
WHO 13

Ogden man dies after Highway 30 crash

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — An Ogden man died in a crash Monday after his truck rear-ended a semi near Boone. It happened around 5:21 p.m. on Highway 30 at R Avenue, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field […]
BOONE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies after his truck crashes into tractor-trailer

BOONE, Iowa — An Ogden man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer. It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m., just east of Boone on Highway 30. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage, of Ogden, was driving a pickup truck when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Edward B. Adams, of Pleasant Hill.
BOONE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Boone County Crash Claims One Life

(Ogden) An Ogden man died in a pickup/semi accident. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Monday on westbound Highway 30 at R Avenue in Boone County. Authorities say 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage died in the crash. According to the report, a westbound 2021 Kenworth...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
CRESTON, IA

