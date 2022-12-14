ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
FOX Carolina

1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
FOX Carolina

Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
Queen City News

FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina

Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by two vehicles in a crash that happened in Greenville County early Sunday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on East North Street near Pine Walk...
FOX Carolina

WLOS.com

83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina

