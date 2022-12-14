Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'Grinches' accused of trying to steal Christmas in custody, officials say
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local law enforcement officials say two women accused of breaking and entering, and 'trying to steal Christmas' are in custody. On Dec. 7, the Transylvania County Sherriff's Office shared a video showing what appeared to be a woman attempting to steal an inflatable snowman off of someone's porch.
WLOS.com
11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
WLOS.com
Man arrested again after police discover he threatened victims of August shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 15, for threatening the victims in an August shooting for which he was arrested and charged. Jason Edward Taylor, age 29, was charged in August for a shooting on Deaverview Road. Police said on Aug. 14, 2022,...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after man dies in fire in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a fire on Sunday. Deputies said the fire happened on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The Travelers Rest Fire Department is also investigating the scene.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
GCSO searching for three shoplifting suspects
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three shoplifting suspects accused of stealing over $7,800 worth of glasses from Lens Crafters in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Furman Professor Lawsuit
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by two vehicles in a crash that happened in Greenville County early Sunday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on East North Street near Pine Walk...
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
FOX Carolina
Final Day of Operation Coat Drive
Drone used to harass children, horses at North Carolina facility
A drone is being used to harass children and horses during therapy sessions in Asheville, organization officials said.
WLOS.com
83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
FOX Carolina
Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley
FOX Carolina
Share the Magic Charities
Sevier County Sheriff looking for woman last heard from on Thanksgiving
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a woman who was last heard from on Thanksgiving.
