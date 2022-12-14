Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect
A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
WAPT
Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
Neshoba Democrat
2 arrested by deputies for burglary
Two Preston men have been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary reported on Highway 21 north last week, the authorities said. The men , Nicholas Houston and Antonious Richard Backstrom, were arrested by Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Silver Star casino parking lot on Dec. 10, Sheriff Eric Clark said.
wcbi.com
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
breezynews.com
Break-In, Property Damage, and More in Attala
8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Fairground St when multiple callers reported a possible break-in at a residence there. 10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding damaged property caused by a vehicle. 12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched...
WAPT
Single-vehicle accident into Jackson pawn shop kills one, hospitalizes another
Jackson police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that turned deadly on Highway 80 and Lynch Street. According to Jackson police Commander Thompson, a car went into a pawn shop just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Thompson said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Joseph Randolph...
wcbi.com
Interlocal agreement in Shuqualak provides law enforcement protection
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County town of Shuqualak will now have a dedicated law enforcement presence again. County and town leaders have entered into an interlocal agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to officially answer calls in Shuqualak town limits and will enable a deputy to serve as Town Marshal.
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
WAPT
Applebee’s employee shot, former employee arrested, Flowood police say
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Flowood Applebee's employee was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot Tuesday. Police said a former employee, Timmy Allen Beliew, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The male victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds in the...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Early Morning Accidents in Leake County
1:19 a.m. – There was a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries, car vs. cow, on Hwy 16 west, near Old Robinson Road. Vehicle was in the road, unsure about the cow. Officers, fire department, and EMS were dispatched. 5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
Woman sentenced on murder charge after victim dies in coma
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, in connection to the death of another woman. Brittany Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield in Hinds County Circuit Court in November 2022. Prosecutors […]
breezynews.com
Gloomy Day in Attala Brings Multiple Crashes
8:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Martin Luther King Dr. No injuries were reported, but a power pole was reported to be broken. 12:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the parking lot of China Wok’s new location on Hwy 12 near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Dr. No injuries were reported.
breezynews.com
School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala
7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
WLBT
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
