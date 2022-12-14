Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, dramatic changes to start the workweek
Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state. Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps moderate this week, brutal cold late next week!
We remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes the past couple of days with cold air being pulled south across Kansas. West/northwesterly winds have been quite strong as well making it feel even colder. The winds eased overnight as the big storm to our north is pulling away. We are still seeing chilly temperatures this Saturday morning. Although it is less windy this morning, there is still enough to produce some wind chill affect making it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty through Friday, brief weekend warm-up
Winds are strong today as they continue to wrap around a slow-moving system that is gradually pulling away from our region. This wind flow is supplying us with below average temperatures and a few clouds from time to time. More clouds will impact near the Kansas/Nebraska state line into the overnight and spots to the southwest.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy Thursday, below average temperatures continue
Strong winds have been the story today, keeping temperatures cold. Over the last 24 hours, our max wind gusts have been above 30 MPH across the state, with Hill City seeing a max gust of 49 MPH!. Wind Advisories are in place for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, and Russel counties through...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly with even colder air just before Christmas
A strong low pressure system nearby continues to impact our winds and steer chilly air our way. Winds gusting from 30 to 45 MPH will be consistent through Friday. Our weather will be on repeat through Friday with cold nights and chilly days. Afternoon highs will stay in the neighborhood...
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
Truck Driver Hurt in Crash
A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.
More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
Mold discovered in peppercorn product sold in Kansas stores, recall issued
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall alert has been posted by the Food and Drug Administration Thursday for peppercorn products sold in Kansas World Market stores. The FDA reports that Something South African LLC of Seattle, Washington has issued a recall for its Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to mold being found in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The recall impacts gift sets with best before-end dates of June 2024 of batch 494951-T.
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.
Wichita’s Vietnamese restaurant dedicated to rolls and bowls, SpringRo, to close
It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Homeless or fearful of losing your home? Help is available
When you see people sleeping on the streets downtown or living in a tent under a bridge, it’s common to wonder: Why doesn’t somebody do something? It’s asked by those concerned for the human welfare of Wichita homeless people and others who don’t like their public presence.
What is an aortic aneurysm, and how can you treat it? Wichita cardiologist explains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The death of sports journalist Grant Wahl from an aortic aneurysm has brought up an issue that caused more than 9,000 deaths in 2019. Wahl, who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, died on December 10, from what his wife said was a an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. He was 49.
Updated: Wichita homicide suspect surrenders after standoff, police say
The standoff started when police were following up on a tip about a wanted person.
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
