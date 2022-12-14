Read full article on original website
Fort Worth Weekly
‘Clown Show’
The sentencing hearing left reporters speechless. Following the testimony of former cop Aaron Dean’s mother, whose son was recently found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, defense attorney Miles Brissette said something peculiar to Judge George Gallagher. “Your honor, I believe Mr. Mata has...
Aaron Dean verdict 'disappointing' to friends, family of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After the verdict came in, Atatiana Jefferson's uncle, LaPaca Jefferson, says his heart sank."Right now it's a bad time for me," LaPaca said. "Totally disappointing, because that's like a drunk person getting that charge after running over people, like they were not in their right mind, he was in his right mind."After almost two days of deliberating, a Tarrant County jury found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Atatiana.Jury finds former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana JeffersonHis brother, Atatiana's...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frustration, Relief, After Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter
Prayer preceded the moment supporters of Atatiana Jefferson waited three years for; a moment that was punctuated by pain, anger and disbelief. Several supporters stormed the hall outside the courtroom after the verdict against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean: Guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Task Force on Race and Culture Former Co-Chair Shares Thoughts on Outcome of Aaron Dean Murder Trial
The outcome inside the courtroom for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean and the angry emotions outside were anticipated by some watching the case closely. "So, I was not surprised,” said Bob Ray Sanders, the former co-chair of Fort Worth's Task Force on Race and Culture. “But I was also not surprised that many in the community were upset by the verdict. That's going to be a lingering thing here in Fort Worth."
Aaron Dean testifies, makes 1st public statement since fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aaron Dean could only make out a silhouette of a person, not more than an arms-length from him in a dark room, separated by a window.He didn't know if it was a man, or woman, or what race they might be.He couldn't say if he ever saw their hands, but he testified Monday he knew he was looking right down the barrel of a gun, when he fired a single shot toward the figure, and watched them fall.Dean's testimony from the witness stand in his murder trial was his first public statement about the 2019...
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
dmagazine.com
As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance
In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
