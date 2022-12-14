ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Worth Weekly

‘Clown Show’

The sentencing hearing left reporters speechless. Following the testimony of former cop Aaron Dean’s mother, whose son was recently found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, defense attorney Miles Brissette said something peculiar to Judge George Gallagher. “Your honor, I believe Mr. Mata has...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Aaron Dean verdict 'disappointing' to friends, family of Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After the verdict came in, Atatiana Jefferson's uncle, LaPaca Jefferson, says his heart sank."Right now it's a bad time for me," LaPaca said. "Totally disappointing, because that's like a drunk person getting that charge after running over people, like they were not in their right mind, he was in his right mind."After almost two days of deliberating, a Tarrant County jury found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Atatiana.Jury finds former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana JeffersonHis brother, Atatiana's...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frustration, Relief, After Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Prayer preceded the moment supporters of Atatiana Jefferson waited three years for; a moment that was punctuated by pain, anger and disbelief. Several supporters stormed the hall outside the courtroom after the verdict against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean: Guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Task Force on Race and Culture Former Co-Chair Shares Thoughts on Outcome of Aaron Dean Murder Trial

The outcome inside the courtroom for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean and the angry emotions outside were anticipated by some watching the case closely. "So, I was not surprised,” said Bob Ray Sanders, the former co-chair of Fort Worth's Task Force on Race and Culture. “But I was also not surprised that many in the community were upset by the verdict. That's going to be a lingering thing here in Fort Worth."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Aaron Dean testifies, makes 1st public statement since fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aaron Dean could only make out a silhouette of a person, not more than an arms-length from him in a dark room, separated by a window.He didn't know if it was a man, or woman, or what race they might be.He couldn't say if he ever saw their hands, but he testified Monday he knew he was looking right down the barrel of a gun, when he fired a single shot toward the figure, and watched them fall.Dean's testimony from the witness stand in his murder trial was his first public statement about the 2019...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder

A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance

In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy