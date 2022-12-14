Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried is in jail, but legal watchers are wondering: Where's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison?
The sparse indictment against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is tight-lipped on prosecutors' sights on others in his circle, like Caroline Ellison.
'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort says Sam Bankman-Fried has 'diarrhea of the mouth' after the FTX founder's media appearances
Up until his arrest Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried had done several interviews with journalists despite his lawyers telling him not to talk.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Futurism
SBF and Caroline Ellison Allegedly Had a Secret Groupchat Called “Wirefraud”
Just in case we needed any more reason to believe that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and also-bankrupt FTX-tied hedge fund Alameda Research — which together left a mult-billion dollar hole in investors' bank accounts — were in fact run by a gaggle of egomaniacal children: a report from The Australian Financial Review alleges that disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison were both in a secret groupchat dubbed "Wirefraud."
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
US government charges 8 social media influencers over alleged pump-and-dump scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged seven Twitter users and a podcaster in an alleged $100 million stock manipulation scheme run through social media, the agency said Wednesday.
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Alex Murdaugh, disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son, faces new legal trouble
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.
Former Twitter employee sentenced to prison for sharing confidential info with Saudis
A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison this week for providing confidential data about users to Saudi Arabian officials.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source
Former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried will no longer contest U.S. extradition, a source familiar with the matter said, a change of heart just days after his legal team planned to fight. Bankman-Fried was indicted in New York federal court on eight counts including securities fraud and money laundering. His crypto...
SEC Charges FinTwit Bros in $100 Million Pump and Dump Scheme
Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, in particular, is a platform where some of the brightest minds in finance come to share their own thoughts and trade ideas with the rest of the financial Twitter community. There is also the other side of Twitter, where charlatans with large followings take...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators
Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Demands Investigation Into Pooh Shiesty's 'Unacceptable' Prison Conditions
Grant Parish, LA - Gucci Mane has spoken up for Pooh Shiesty, who is allegedly dealing with harsh conditions at the United States Penitentiary Pollock (USP Pollock). The 1017 boss jumped on Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) with a message calling out the “unacceptable” conditions at the federal prison, which is located in Grant Parish, Louisiana. According to Gucci, an investigation needs to be conducted into the penitentiary.
Crypto Hit With Bad News About Two of Its Stars
Dec. 11 was one of the crypto sphere's worst days, as two of its greatest players found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. Bankman-Fried is...
Judge sentences doctor and sales rep to 3+ years in prison
A judge sentenced a local doctor and former pharmaceutical sales representative to federal prison after a jury found them guilty of a kickback conspiracy in May 2022.
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the...
Pulte Group exec fired after founder’s grandson alleges online attacks
PulteGroup has fired one of its top executives after the grandson of the company’s founder charged him with creating onl...
Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs
(Reuters) - The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts.
Alex Murdaugh charged with tax evasion; made $14M in 9 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.
Comments / 0