Rolling Stone

See Lizzo Cover a Stevie Wonder Christmas Classic on ‘SNL’

Lizzo served as the musical guest on the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 — stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — delivering a track of Special as well as a surprise cover of a Christmas classic. The singer-rapper opened things up with “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL into her own bedroom before taking the centerstage, full band behind her, on the Special slow jam. For her second performance of the night, nearly a week before Christmas, Lizzo whipped out “Someday at Christmas,” the title track from Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. The song was later covered by the...
Netflix Harry and Meghan series top takeaways: Claims of "screaming" royals and racist press attacks

The second half of Netflix's documentary miniseries on Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hit servers around the world Thursday morning. In it, the couple paint a stark picture of the animosity that grew between themselves and Harry's closest family members amid what they say was racist and defamatory coverage by the British media. All of which, they say, drove them away.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Need a quick stocking-stuffer? Nothing beats a book

Books often make the best gifts. Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach offers some tips for new and classic reads, including a few that either take place in Santa Cruz or are written by local authors. All would make swell stocking-stuffers, she writes. Maybe even throw in a battery-operated book light for those stormy evenings when the power leaves us reading by candlelight.
Chasing Catherine Shelton (Part 2)

A journalist finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a skilled former attorney dogged by mayhem and suspicions of murder. Why do bad things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton’s life? Follow "48 Hours" contributor Jenna Jackson's quest for answers.
