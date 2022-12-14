ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

By Noelia Gonzalez
 4 days ago
A trio of U.S. lawmakers has introduced new legislation that aims to ban TikTok from operating in the United States.

Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill in the Senate this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.

Two Congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the House.

The legislation comes as a wave of states led by Republican governors have introduced state-level restrictions on the use of TikTok on government-owned devices. In the past two weeks, at least seven states have introduced such measures, including Maryland, South Dakota and Utah.

The lawmakers are concerned about the app's parent company, ByteDance, and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company's ability to safeguard Americans' data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

El Paso, TX
