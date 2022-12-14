ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Is TikTok getting banned in the United States?

By Becca Monaghan, Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Rumours of a TikTok ban in the US are spreading after United States lawmakers proposed a bill to ban the popular platform.

The bill, introduced by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), would “block and prohibit all transactions” of social media companies that "certain foreign adversaries control" in order to prevent them from collecting data about Americans or spreading influence campaigns, propaganda, or censorship.

The popular platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance has consistently been accused of being a threat to national security.

The bill lists TikTok and ByteDance as examples.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Earlier this year, a commissioner from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voiced his concerns about the app .

Brendan Carr, who was nominated by former president Donald Trump for a five-year term with the FCC in 2018, claimed it was a "sophisticated surveillance tool" which is responsible for the "surreptitious access of private and sensitive US user data".

"TikTok is not what it appears to be on the surface. It is not just an app for sharing funny videos or memes. That’s the sheep’s clothing," he wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

"At its core, TikTok functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data."

Trump also threatened to ban the app in 2020, citing, once again, a national threat. The executive order has since been revoked by Joe Biden .

TikTok users had another scare this year when people believed Attorney General Merrick Garland was going to ban TikTok while addressing "national security issues" related to China.

However, Attorney Garland only announced obstruction of justice charges against two Chinese nationalists and an investigation into Huawei Technologies Co – not a TikTok ban.

In 2020, the US accused Huawei Technologies of stealing trade secrets and committing bank fraud.

A year later, they also added conspiracy to commit racketeering to the list of charges against the company.

Although the threat of a TikTok ban was not imminent then, the threat seems to always be looming over the US.

Several states have already enacted restrictions on the app.

Should the bill become approved in the House and Senate it would create a major shake-up for TikTok-addicted people.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Indy100

Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign

Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Trump releases Pokemon-style cards and people are struggling to believe they're real

The "major announcement" Donald Trump teased on Wednesday is finally here. And it's extremely underwhelming. On Wednesday, the former president teased his "major announcement" on Truth Social by claiming "America needs a superhero". Some speculated it could be related to his 2024 presidential campaign, others thought he could be returning to Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account.But on Thursday, Trump, 76, revealed his "superhero" announcement was digital trading cards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump's digital trading cards are part of an NFT collection, each costing $99. The former president's announcement was not met with the same enthusiasm...
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

This is how much money Boris Johnson has made since leaving office

Boris Johnson has made more than £1m from spouting just four speeches in the two months after leaving No 10.According to an update to the register of members’ financial interests, the former prime minister got the juicy sum of £277,723 from Centerview investment bankers in New York, £261,652 from the Hindustan Times in India, and £215,275 from Televisão Independente for a speech in Lisbon. He also accepted £276,000 from insurance brokers in the US in September.Johnson also gave a speech to a conference on blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, in Singapore in December but his earnings from this engagement have...
NEW YORK STATE
Indy100

Tory MP wants to 'ignore the law' to send people to Rwanda

A Tory MP is trying to circumvent the law and go forward with deportation flights to Rwanda.Jonathan Gullis has tabled the Asylum Seekers (Removal to Safe Countries) Bill, which he said will make sure "the final say on legislative matters lies in Parliament, not judges in a quasi-legislative supranational court in Strasbourg" in an interview with the Telegraph.Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Gullis said he was trying to "add to the prime minister's suite of options" to enact the Rwanda scheme and said "ignoring" the ECHR , which blocked initial flights, would "act as a deterrent" to stop people...
Indy100

Elon Musk accused of banning account that was tracking his movements

Twitter owner Elon Musk has preached about free speech and granting amnesty to previously banned accounts. But now Musk is being accused of bending those rules for his own sake after a Twitter account that tracks Musk was banned. For the last two years, the account ElonJet has been tracking Elon Musk's private jet movement. On Saturday, creator Jack Sweeney, who is also behind CelebJets, tweeted that he believed Twitter, under Musk's direction, shadow-banned his account. "Internal messages obtained by [an] anonymous Twitter employee explained to me that on “Dec 2 2022 your account elonjet was visibility limited/restricted to a...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy