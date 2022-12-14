ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style

If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
The 10 Best Hot Spring Hotels In Montana

Most people may be inclined to think of mountain skiing, hiking, or the Old West when Montana comes to mind. But on top of all its natural treasures, the state is home to a wealth of natural hot springs. Numerous hot springs locations in Montana have been developed over the...
SO Funny: Montana Towns as Children’s Toys

In some ways I appreciate Christmas more as an adult than ever before, because as a kid I was mostly focused on the presents. I loved the toys, so much so that I consider myself a toy expert to this very day. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy and Montana towns as Thanksgiving foods, now here's Montana towns as children's toys:
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
FWP announces lottery for Blackfeet Reservation trophy bison hunt

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced two chances for hunters to enter a lottery for a guided trophy bison hunt on the Blackfeet Reservation. Each chance costs $10, with a maximum of 20 entries per participant. The first lottery drawing will take place on Jan. 17,...
The 10 Best Historic Hotels In Montana

Montana is a proudly historic state with much to exhibit by way of national heritage. You’ll find historic blocks, districts, and buildings dating back to the earlier days of the state’s development. This could’ve come by way of the railroad, the mining industry, homesteading, or agriculture. The...
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse

According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
The Amazing Brain Plasticity of the Black-Capped Chickadee

I think about brains whenever I am at the Farmer’s Market during the late summer. Like most Montanans, I anticipate the arrival of the Sanders County pickup truck loaded with mouthwatering Dixon melons. While I wait in line for my turn to pick out a sweet, juicy, flavorful treat my mind wanders to the wonders of the brain. You see, to me, the human brain looks similar in size and contour to the distinctive Dixon cantaloupe.
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
