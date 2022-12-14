ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Police investigate potential murder suicide after two bodies found at UC Irvine

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsZAH_0jiFXXaj00

Police are investigating a possible murder suicide after a pair of bodies were found on the campus of the University of California —Irvine.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were notified by university law enforcement that they had discovered a pair of bodies. According to the police report, the bodies belonged to a male and female who the officers believe were related.

According to CBS News , law enforcement officials believe that the male was a former student and that the female had no affiliation with the school.

"We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community," UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said.

Police believe the two individuals were on top of one of the campus buildings, and that the male killed the female during that time. He then allegedly jumped to his death, according to police.

“At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Mr Gillman said. “But there are also members of the UCI community who have been contacted to assist with the investigation and to share their knowledge of what may have happened.”

Irvine police are asking that anyone who witnesses the events or who may have information regarding the incident to call them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Murder After Brutal Attack Leaves Victim Dead from Head Trauma

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a woman has died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to a Fox5 Vegas report. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a call in late September after a 53-year-old woman was found unconscious. Marcia Averett had “obvious” trauma to the head and an approximate five-inch laceration on the right side of her temple area. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, according to police documents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Idaho police receive lab results from Moscow murders house crime scene more than two weeks after killings

Investigators in Idaho have received the first lab results from the crime scene of a quadruple murder that has rocked the college town of Moscow. Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing more than two weeks after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on 13 November. “I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Alaska Officer Dead After Being Attacked by Muskox

The Alaska State Troopers announced Tuesday that a court services officer was killed after he was attacked by a muskox outside his house. Curtis Worland was attempting to scare off a group of the beasts near a dog kennel at his home when one attacked him, the troopers said in a statement. Worland was declared dead at the scene in Nome in the west of the state. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained that court services officers are law enforcement officers responsible for courthouse security, prisoner transport, and court document services. Muskoxen are long-haired, horned animals which can weigh up to 800 pounds, the state Department of Fish and Game said. The agency is now investigating the incident along with the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.Read it at Associated Press
NOME, AK
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy