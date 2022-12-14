Police investigate potential murder suicide after two bodies found at UC Irvine

Police are investigating a possible murder suicide after a pair of bodies were found on the campus of the University of California —Irvine.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were notified by university law enforcement that they had discovered a pair of bodies. According to the police report, the bodies belonged to a male and female who the officers believe were related.

According to CBS News , law enforcement officials believe that the male was a former student and that the female had no affiliation with the school.

"We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community," UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said.

Police believe the two individuals were on top of one of the campus buildings, and that the male killed the female during that time. He then allegedly jumped to his death, according to police.

“At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Mr Gillman said. “But there are also members of the UCI community who have been contacted to assist with the investigation and to share their knowledge of what may have happened.”

Irvine police are asking that anyone who witnesses the events or who may have information regarding the incident to call them.