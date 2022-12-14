ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Blowing snow to remain an issue as up to 3 inches of new snowfall possible through Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mother Nature’s latest fit of snow isn’t quite over for Campbell County, if the forecast holds up. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow remains likely today at a 70% chance mainly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will add to areas of blowing snow. Skies will be cloudy and the temperature will fall to around 14 degrees by about 9 a.m. With winds from the northwest at 29 to 31 mph and gusts to 47 mph, wind chill values will dip as low as -7.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November

Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
BUFFALO, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
GILLETTE, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy