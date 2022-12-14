Read full article on original website
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mid-December storm prompts snow emergencies, multiple closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A winter storm that could dump as much as eight additional inches of snow along Interstate 90 and northern Campbell County on Wednesday didn’t deter residents from getting out and about this morning. A Blizzard Warning issued on Dec. 13 remains in effect, according to...
county17.com
Winter storm dumps more than 21 inches of snow; blowing snow, wind main concerns today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — In the wake of a winter storm that dumped more than 21 inches of snow over three days in Gillette is a winter weather advisory warning that wind and blowing snow will impact travel today, Dec. 16. Preliminary storm data from the National Weather Service in...
Four People Fall Through Ice on Keyhole Reservoir in Wyoming, Two Still Missing
A news release on the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 9:10 p.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male subject had fallen through the ice while driving his UTV on Keyhole Reservoir. The 911 center...
county17.com
City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
county17.com
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
county17.com
Blowing snow to remain an issue as up to 3 inches of new snowfall possible through Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mother Nature’s latest fit of snow isn’t quite over for Campbell County, if the forecast holds up. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow remains likely today at a 70% chance mainly between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will add to areas of blowing snow. Skies will be cloudy and the temperature will fall to around 14 degrees by about 9 a.m. With winds from the northwest at 29 to 31 mph and gusts to 47 mph, wind chill values will dip as low as -7.
county17.com
Campbell County schools close, Interstate 90 closed as winter storm hits area
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County School District has called a snow day for all county schools except for Wright early Thursday after a winter storm moved through much of the state. Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Sundance is closed on Wednesday as of 6 a.m., according to the...
county17.com
Campbell County School District, city and county offices closed due to winter storm; Level II Snow Emergency reinstated
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City officials reinstated a Level 2 Snow Emergency, prompting the closure of city and county government offices and Campbell County School District schools today, Dec. 15, as a result of this week’s winter storm. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says Gillette...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com
NWS: Campbell County drops from blizzard warning to winter storm warning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 1:42 p.m. today, Campbell County is under a Winter Storm Warning instead of a Blizzard Warning due to decreased amounts of snow and blowing snow expected tonight, National Weather Service’s Rapid City, South Dakota, office reported. Areas of snow and strong winds will...
county17.com
Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Semi, Bursts Into Flames
A Wyoming man is dead following a fiery crash on Wyoming's Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at milepost 96.9, about 27 miles west of Gillette. According to a crash summary, 41-year-old Justian Browning was driving an oilfield service...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
county17.com
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
county17.com
Gillette Police: Scammer posing as police officer targeting local residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police are warning of a scam targeting the community where an unknown suspect is spoofing the department’s phone number in an attempt to coerce monetary payments from residents. Deputy Poice Chief Brent Wasson told reporters on Dec. 16 that the department has received multiple...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
