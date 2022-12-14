Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could fast track his way to a UFC title shot with a knockout of Michael Chandler

Read full article on original website
Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland. Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.
Billy Quarantillo says he knew he would break Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282, wants Edson Barboza next
Billy Quarantillo was expecting a dog fight when he fought Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282 and that is exactly what he got. When Quarantillo got the call to face Hernandez, he was surprised Alexander was dropping down to featherweight. Yet, after studying him, Quarantillo knew the first round would be tough, which is exactly what happened.
TJ Dillashaw shares the biggest regret he has from his MMA career
TJ Dillashaw has a major regret from his career. Dillashaw recently announced his retirement from MMA following his TKO loss to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. In the fight, he disclosed his shoulder multiple times and after the fight, he was set to undergo surgery. Given that he would...
Marlon Vera urges Petr Yan to “stop crying” over Sean O’Malley decision loss: “You wanna win the fight? You finish the guy”
UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has some advice for Petr Yan. ‘No Mercy’ has been out of action since his bout with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October. In that outing, the bantamweight contenders put on a show. However, it was ‘Sugar’ who wound up getting the victory by split decision.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
Jamahal Hill confident Glover Teixeira has never seen anyone with his “finishing ability” ahead of UFC 283: “You can’t compare me to nobody else bro”
Jamahal Hill has expressed his confidence in being able to finish Glover Teixeira when they meet next month at UFC 283. In a strange twist of fate, Jamahal Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title next month in Brazil. It comes after the title bout at UFC 282, between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, ended in a split draw.
Conor McGregor sounds off on Artem Lobov following latest lawsuit for intimidation: “I’m not paying these lawyers nothing”
Conor McGregor is sounding off on Artem Lobov following his latest lawsuit for intimidation. Former MMA fighter Artem Lobov has apparently filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor. Lobov maintains he is entitled to a percentage of McGregor’s earnings in the sale of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”
Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
Brendan Schaub believes Paddy Pimblett will be a future UFC champion: “Do your homework on him”
Brendan Schaub still believes that Paddy Pimblett is a future UFC champion. ‘The Baddy’ made his return at UFC 282 last Saturday night on pay-per-view. Despite being just three fights into his journey in the promotion, he’s already a superstar. Brand deals with Barstool Sports, as well as a popular podcast, have helped in spades.
Gordon Ryan mocks Dillon Danis over boxing match with KSI: “I have tons of cars you can clean for me”
Gordon Ryan has given his take on the upcoming boxing debut of Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure in the combat sports community for a while now. While he was first introduced to MMA fans through his training with Conor McGregor, Danis has been competing at the top level of jiu-jitsu for a long time.
Chael Sonnen facing lawsuit for punching man at Four Seasons Hotel
Chael Sonnen’s legal issues stemming from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel haven’t gone away. ‘The American Gangster’ is one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports community. With successful stints in the WEC, UFC, and Bellator under his belt, Sonnen entertained fans for over two decades. Along the way, he defeated some incredible names, such as Wanderlei Silva and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.
KSI blasts “disrespectful” Dillon Danis for no-showing press conference, ‘El Jefe’ fires back
KSI has taken a shot at Dillon Danis for not showing up to their press conference to promote their upcoming boxing match. KSI and Danis are set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England. It’s an intriguing bout and a month out from the fight, a press conference was scheduled on Wednesday in England. Yet, it was revealed that Danis was unable to make his plane, preferring to concentrate on training after suffering a bout of influenza.
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”
Sean Strickland has taken aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest. At the time of the arrest, the 33-year-old Adesanya (23-2 MMA) was travelling back to New Zealand after being dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion by Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 281. Adesanya had been leading on the scorecards until Pereira finished him with just 2:05 left in the fifth round.
John McCarthy believes current UFC seating arrangement causes issues for judges: “You want better scores, change it”
John McCarthy believes the UFC seating arrangement is what causes issues for judges when scoring fights for the promotion. Over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, judging has been a big issue in mixed martial arts. Some think the problem is exaggerated whereas others want it to be addressed immediately.
UFC Vegas 66 Bonus Report: Drew Dober among four fighters to take home $50k
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. Tonight’s middleweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland exchanged shots for five straight rounds. It was a tight and technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.
Coach Ray Longo blasts judge Douglas Crosby over controversial Danny Sabatello and Paddy Pimblett scorecards: “You let him piss all over people”
MMA coach Ray Longo is the latest to shine a light on controversial judge Douglas Crosby. The name is likely familiar to MMA fans, but for the wrong reason. Crosby has judged fights for over two decades and has become a controversial figure for it. He’s been on the wrong side of some of the worst decisions in the history of the sport and has continued to receive high-profile assignments.
UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley trade barbs on social media: “You should fight Paddy… the judges won’t know who to rob”
UFC bantamweights Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley are trading barbs on social media. Obviously not the first time and certainly not the last, Cejudo and O’Malley are at it again. The two have a history of trash-talking each other and calling each other out for a fight in the Octagon.
Journey Newson expects a “high-pace” fight against Sergey Morozov but believes he will KO him: “I can easily KO this guy, honestly”
Journey Newson wanted to get one more fight this year and he has gotten his wish. Newson ended his layoff in May at UFC 274 as he beat Fernie Garcia by decision. After the win, the plan was to fight at the end of the year and he will return at UFC Vegas 66 against Sergey Morozov.
Chris Curtis wants main event fight against Dricus Du Plesiss or Gastelum-Imavov winner after KO win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282
Chris Curtis figured he would have to be the aggressor against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282. When the fight was offered, Curtis was surprised as he didn’t understand why Buckley even called him out. But, once he started training camp, he says the plan was to be the aggressor and force Buckley to be active and likely gas out later in the fight.
