Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided...
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
WTHR
Car crashes into Lawrence house
The driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was hurt.
UPDATE: Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Police said the person was shot in the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive, near East 21st Street and German Church Road, around 5 p.m. Friday. Medics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition....
WTHR
Woman narrowly avoids gunshot in Indianapolis
The bullet did not hit her. The woman was hit by glass as the bullet broke a window on her vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Indy firefighters rescue 2 people from stuck elevator in downtown apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy fire crews helped rescue two people Saturday from a stuck elevator in a downtown apartment building. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 p.m. to The Whit Apartments at 307 N. Pennsylvania Street for the rescue. Two 24-year-olds stuck inside the elevator were safely removed...
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
WTHR
At least 5 shootings in 24 hours in Indianapolis
Three of the shootings happened Saturday morning. Two others happened in the afternoon.
kshb.com
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library
KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
'Force multiplier' | IMPD drone operators aid in critical incidents, missing person searches
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have added six new drone operators to their ranks. It's the first class to graduate from IMPD's Auxiliary Remote Pilot School. The department said their aviation unit was created amid advancing technology, allowing more coverage in indianapolis. The head of IMPD's aviation section said his...
wrtv.com
Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
WTHR
Missing man found in Bargersville pond was shot to death
The man had been identified as 19-year-old Angel Luna. We learned he'd been missing since November.
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drugs from police storage
SPENCER, Indiana — A central Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing drugs from police storage, Indiana State Police said. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, with the Spencer Police Department, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges after an ISP investigation. Deckard is an 18-year law enforcement veteran...
Fox 59
Indy driver shot and killed
A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 41-year-old person missing from from northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man missing from Indianapolis. They believe he may need medical aid. Police say 41-year-old Georgette Collins was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. 62nd Street. That’s right across from Northwestway Park.
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
Santa pays an early visit to patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
For the third year in a row, neonatologist Dr. Jonathan Buechler put on his santa suit and joined patients and families at the hospital for the holiday season.
WTHR
Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death
LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love,...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1