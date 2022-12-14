ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

cbs4indy.com

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided...
AVON, IN
FOX59

Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
kshb.com

Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drugs from police storage

SPENCER, Indiana — A central Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing drugs from police storage, Indiana State Police said. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, with the Spencer Police Department, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges after an ISP investigation. Deckard is an 18-year law enforcement veteran...
SPENCER, IN
Fox 59

Indy driver shot and killed

A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 41-year-old person missing from from northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man missing from Indianapolis. They believe he may need medical aid. Police say 41-year-old Georgette Collins was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. 62nd Street. That’s right across from Northwestway Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death

LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love,...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

