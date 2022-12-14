OBITUARY: Alma Mae Hedrick

Alma Mae Hedrick, age 83, of Dickson, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born June 16, 1939, in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Alma was a member of Sylvia Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her sisters.

Visitation will be held 10:00 – 2:00 pm Saturday, December 17 at Spann Funeral Home. Funeral Service for Alma Mae Hedrick will be conducted at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the Spann Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Clark Brown officiating. https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

Survived by:

Son:

Brian Hedrick (Simone) of Arkansas

Daughters:

Shelia Kelly (Timothy) of Belmont, NC

Lisa Williams (Butch) of Dickson, TN

Brother:

Flake Mundy of New London, NC

Sisters:

Shirley Shaver of McBee, SC

Linda Potts of New London, NC

Francis Stamey of Midland, NC

7 Grandchildren:

Chad, Nathan, Madison, Auburn, Abbey, Ethan, & Elliott

4 Great Grandchildren:

Emma, Grayson, Graham, Kinsley & one more due in June

1 Great, Great Grandchild:

Carter

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Fran Mundy & Lily Pauline Stilwell Mundy

Husband: Ken Hedrick

Daughter: Norma Diane Daugherty

Brother: Alvin Christenbury

Sisters: Mary Long & Barbara Johns

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/