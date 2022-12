The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) invites you to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Great Art Escape. Visitors will find something for everyone with an array of events Dec. 28-30. Enjoy performances in the galleries; activities in the family center and glassblowing demonstrations in the hot shop. Also, tour State of The Art: Revealing Works From The Conservation Vault and Matt Wedel: Phenomenal Debris, two exhibitions organized by the Toledo Museum of Art.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO