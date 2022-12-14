After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.

3 DAYS AGO