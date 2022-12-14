Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Says He Gave Lil Baby His Address To Fight
The streamer claims that the Atlanta native doesn’t want the smoke. DJ Akademiks has been quite the trending topic over the past few days. As he continues to run his mouth on his Twitch streams, he’s not backing down when it comes to his recent beef with Lil Baby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report
Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
HipHopDX.com
Yaya Mayweather Gets Six-Year Sentence For Stabbing NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mother
Yaya Mayweather has been sentenced to six years probation after she was found guilty of stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother in 2020. The violent scuffle reportedly took place at YoungBoy’s home on April 4, 2020, with the then 19-year-old Mayweather stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs after she discovered her inside the rapper’s residence.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna Following Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Freddie Gibbs hasn’t wasted any time in clowning Gunna after his release from jail following a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Gibbs took aim at Gunna in a series of tweets on Thursday (December 15) calling out Hip Hop for moving the goal posts and holding rappers to different standards when it comes to snitching.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Sister Defends Gunna, Asks People To Stop Calling Him A Snitch
Young Thug‘s sister has come to Gunna‘s defense and is asking for the public to ease up when referring to him as a snitch. On Wednesday (December 14), Gunna reached a plea deal to secure his release from jail and some, like Freddie Gibbs, Wack100 and Boosie Badazz, believe the YSL rapper cooperated with authorities to get a favorable agreement.
‘Y’all Idols Be Lost’: Romeo Calls Out His Dad Master P After Tribute Post To DJ tWitch
Romeo accused Master P of avoiding his daughter Tytyana Miller's substance abuse and mental health struggles before her death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Keri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory Lanez
After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Lawyer Speaks Out As Lil Duke & SlimeLife Shawty Accept RICO Plea Deal
Young Thug‘s lawyer has issued a statement as YSL artists Lil Duke and SlimeLife Shawty became the latest to accept plea deals in the crew’s ongoing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations case. The two up-and-coming rappers became the third and fourth defendants arrested under the sweeping YSL indictment...
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque
Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shares Young Thug Story In Light Of New Charges
Meek Mill recalled a story about Young Thug after hearing about the new charges brought against him. In light of new charges against Young Thug, Meek Mill shared a story about the Atlanta rapper on Twitter, Tuesday. A grand jury charged Thug with four more counts including street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
“Justin Credible Presents: R-Mean” Is Here With Features From Jay Critch, B-Real, French Montana, & More
During his recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles’ LA Leakers, California-born rapper R-Mean made it known that he and Justin Credible have a joint album on the way. Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait long between his undeniably impressive freestyle and the release date, as the 11-track effort landed on Friday (December 16).
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
