Stoughton, MA

capecoddaily.com

FOUR TRANSPORTED FROM CENTERVILLE CRASH, ONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES [HN PHOTOS]

CENTERVILLE – Multiple injuries were reported after a crash that happened in front of the Bell Tower Mall completely closed down Route 28 for periods of time Saturday evening – 12/17/2022. Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters, along with multiple ambulances, responded to what was reported as a three vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. this evening. Two full-size sedans, a Mercedes and a [Lincoln], were heavily damaged and still in the roadway when HN arrived on scene. Barnstable Police had to shut down the intersections at Old Stage Road and Phinney’s Lane. A member of the Barnstable County Sheriffs Crime Scene Unit was photographing the wreckage while EMTs attended to the wounded. A COMM FD fire official confirmed that a total of four passengers were transported to hospital. One of the injured was described as being in serious condition and was transported via ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. The Barnstable Police Department patrol division is investigating the cause of the crash. The post FOUR TRANSPORTED FROM CENTERVILLE CRASH, ONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Injured After Car Crashes into Boston Home

A car crashed into a house in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Police and EMS say they responded to a call at a Hyde Park Ave. home around 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions

A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
HOLLIS, NH
Boston 25 News

Boston 25 News WFXT

whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home

The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

