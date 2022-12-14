ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...

