Marcia Lynn Jenkins
Marcia Lynn Jenkins, 70, of Galesburg, died at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center with family at her side. She was born May 23, 1952, in Monmouth, the daughter of David E. and Ellen (Starkey) Myers. She married Baker A. Jenkins on January 13, 2002. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2019, after 27 years of companionship.
Monmouth College Recognizes Carl Hamberg for 55 Years of Service
When he took a seat in the Private Dining Room of Monmouth College’s Stockdale Center to be interviewed on the final day of the fall semester, Carl Hamberg’s long career on campus had come full circle. In 1968, Hamberg had sat in that very room to be interviewed...
Gail Lynn Soper
Gail Lynn Soper, 65, of Galesburg, died at 1:44 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born April 16, 1957, in Galesburg, the daughter of Gene and Wandalee J. (Harrington) Johnson. She married Mark Miner and later Monte Soper. She is survived by sons, Corey...
Robert L. Gray
Robert L. Gray, age 90, of Gladstone, IL, passed away at 6:20 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Southeastern Iowa Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. He was born August 23, 1932 in Burlington, IA, the son of Wendale E. and Waunita A. (Lubke) Gray. Robert attended rural schools in Gladstone and graduated from Biggsville High School with the Class of 1950. After school, Robert proudly served our country as a corporal in the Chemical Corps of the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
Monmouth-Roseville Boys Fall to State Ranked Columbia at Shoebox.
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans varsity boys basketball team was back in action on Friday, hosting their third home competition in a row. This time around they welcomed the state ranked Eagles of Columbia. The game started fast, with the Titans forcing multiple turnovers, but in the end Columbia was too much to handle, as they took home their 8th win of the season.
Sandburg UBMS Program Gets New 5-Year, $1.5M Grant Cycle
Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science program has been awarded a new five-year grant cycle worth nearly $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to serve area high school students working to become first-generation college graduates. Under the grant, Sandburg’s UBMS program will receive $297,601 each year...
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Columbia Eagles Boys Basketball on 12-16-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the class 2A state-ranked Columbia Eagles at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center Campaign to Launch in January
In January, an educational and promotional campaign from the Citizens in Support of a Sales Tax Increase to Build a Warren County Law Enforcement Center will begin for residents of Warren County to make an informed decision come April when a sales tax referendum will be presented on the ballot. Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the jail project for the Warren County Board Chip Algren informs the campaign that is running with the State Board of Elections has raised nearly $15,000 and explains if the referendum is passed, how funds will be used:
Warren County Sheriff Edwards Says to Take Those Extra Steps in Securing Personal Belongings
As thefts continue to raise concerns, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises securing your homes, cars, and personal belongings to prevent becoming a target of opportunity:. “You have to take those steps to secure your property. We talked last month about camera systems. I know they are a little expensive...
Warren County YMCA’s New Year’s Lazy Man Triathlon Back by Popular Demand
Registration is now open for the 2023 New Year’s Lazy Man Triathlon challenge at the Warren County YMCA. Fitness and Wellness Director Staci Bass has the details:. “You have six weeks to finish a triathlon and it is all done indoors at the YMCA. You can walk or run your miles. You can swim or walk the pool or even do the row machine for your swim and then our recumbent bikes are in there for the bike portion.”
