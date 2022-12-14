ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair

ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store

A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TIFTON, GA
MIX 92-5

The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years

I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
WYLIE, TX
WALB 10

APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene

Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Protect Your Pet This Year With These 8 Cold Weather Tips

Abilene is not known for its massive snowfall amounts but I do know this: it gets cold. And when it's cold for me, I know it's cold for my pets too. Temperatures may be on the mild side now but winter months are coming, so it's best to be prepared in protecting your pets from the cold.
ABILENE, TX
WALB 10

1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
MOULTRIE, GA
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy