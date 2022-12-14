Read full article on original website
Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.
Albany State President Marion Fedrick included on Influential Georgians list
ALBANY — Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine. The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
10 Awesome Gift Ideas that Scream Abilene and Support Area Businesses
Since the beginning of the pandemic adding to the recession and inflation going on, I thought, that this holiday season I would make it a point to shop at local Abilene stores first. When it comes to finding out great ideas of where to go I checked with my wife and daughters, and boy did they give me some great leads.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair
ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store
A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store. The victim told police that she was playing...
The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years
I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
Protect Your Pet This Year With These 8 Cold Weather Tips
Abilene is not known for its massive snowfall amounts but I do know this: it gets cold. And when it's cold for me, I know it's cold for my pets too. Temperatures may be on the mild side now but winter months are coming, so it's best to be prepared in protecting your pets from the cold.
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. According...
