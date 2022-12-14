Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
Did You Know These 15 Fantastic Restaurants Are in Downtown Abilene
The argument begins with a simple question, it is "what do you want to eat?" Why is it that every time we decide to go out to eat, it goes from a simple question to a small heated argument on where to go eat? Today, I have an answer and at the same time, you'll be supporting local businesses in Abilene.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after getting struck by truck in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after getting struck by a truck in Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Treadaway Blvd near the intersection of Industrial Blvd around 2:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the truck was headed north when he turned onto Industrial […]
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years
I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
Try These 6 Fun Games At Your Holiday Party This Year
We're in the thick of it now - the holiday season. And what are the holidays without Christmas parties? Some of us gather for a family party. Then there are those wild and crazy office parties. No matter which way you party, there are usually games involved. Good Housekeeping recently...
Protect Your Pet This Year With These 8 Cold Weather Tips
Abilene is not known for its massive snowfall amounts but I do know this: it gets cold. And when it's cold for me, I know it's cold for my pets too. Temperatures may be on the mild side now but winter months are coming, so it's best to be prepared in protecting your pets from the cold.
Get in the Christmas Spirit at the Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since then. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 6th-grade band director at what used to be called Lee Elementary School. Mr....
Domino’s Grand Opening in Abilene Helps Raise Money for St. Jude
Domino's in Abilene recently celebrated the grand opening of their new store on Mockingbird Lane where they sold pizza for $3 a pop. The grand opening was fantastic and a huge success, but it was even more incredible because it helped raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domino's...
The Paramount Theatre Proudly Welcomes the Return of the Nutcracker Comedy Show
I saw William Lee Martin perform once on a Carnival cruise ship and he had the entire ship rocking from side to side with laughter. I'll admit, the show on the boat was a bit blue but it was hilarious nonetheless. Today's William Lee Martin is more subtle, cleaner, and authentic to his 'personality' comedy routine.
This Christmas Give the Gift of Meats From Right Here In Abilene
Have you decided what you're doing for Christmas dinner this year? Well, If you're like me I'm already trying to pick what I'll be serving (mainly the meats) to my family and our guests that come to the little church on the hill where I'll be serving Christmas dinner. I...
