Fort Myers Beach, FL

Owner confronts burglar breaking into Fort Myers Beach home

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man who broke into a Fort Myers Beach home on Pearl Street got quite a surprise when the homeowner showed up.

The owner, who was at a neighbor’s house at the time of the break-in, got an alert on his cell phone that “his door was locked, unlocked, and locked again,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Ring doorbell footage showed a man with a towel covering his head, who was trying to get into the house.

Shortly after, the owner returned and confronted the burglar, identified as Richard Miller Jr, in the living room.

Deputies say Miller ran towards the homeowner, and the homeowner punched him in the face. When Miller tried to escape a second time, the homeowner punched him again.

Deputies arrived and took Miller into custody. Their investigation showed Miller rummaged through cabinets and used a bathroom inside the home, deputies said.

Miller was arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling during a state of emergency.

SherryLyn Shamp
3d ago

Good for the home owner! If it’s not yours…don’t touch it, don’t go in it, (break into) & don’t take it! In any & all capacities. See, how simple that is? And, if you don’t then you get what you get & in this case ya got hit. Consider yourself lucky, there are those who would have shot you & been well with in their rights!

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

