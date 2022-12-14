ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

CBS19

CBS19's Favorite Things: Earrings from Lollar's Jewelry

LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today's item is...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19's Favorite Things: Gift card from Weird & Different

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today's item is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco

TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. This food truck operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos, quesadillas and various items. Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19's Favorite Things: Essential Oils from Carolyn's Corner

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

JJO's Food and Toy Drive Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Local charities like JJO's Charities is hosting a food and toy drive this weekend at the Walmart located on South Broadway. Volunteer Jammin Jimmy Olson invites the community to pass by to donate a food can or toy drive all day Saturday. "If everyone that came...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Holiday Cards by Cassie Edmonds Mosaics

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewing’s Christmas tradition became a sight to see for their community over 15 years. Right off Tulane Drive, the family lit up their largest window during Christmas season for one last time. “It was a mere accident that it turned into what it did…having...
LUFKIN, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas

If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

National egg shortage impacting local businesses

TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen

ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
ARP, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Custom Ornament by Dace Kidd

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Salvation Army of Tyler prepares for colder weather needs

TYLER, Texas — With a cold front creeping in, it can leave unhoused East Texans particularly vulnerable. From providing a place to stay, to a warm meal, The Salvation Army of Tyler is committed to providing for the unhoused all year round, but especially in extreme temperatures. Captain Jeremy...
TYLER, TX
