CBS19's Favorite Things: Earrings from Lollar's Jewelry
Today's item is...
ENTER HERE: You could win all of CBS19's Favorite Things to enjoy this holiday season!
Fill out the form...
CBS19's Favorite Things: Gift card from Weird & Different
Today's item is...
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco
TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. This food truck operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos, quesadillas and various items. Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five...
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
CBS19's Favorite Things: Essential Oils from Carolyn's Corner
Today's item is...
JJO's Food and Toy Drive Saturday in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Local charities like JJO's Charities is hosting a food and toy drive this weekend at the Walmart located on South Broadway. Volunteer Jammin Jimmy Olson invites the community to pass by to donate a food can or toy drive all day Saturday. "If everyone that came...
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Holiday Cards by Cassie Edmonds Mosaics
Today's item is...
A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler
If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix. Made with Real Ingredients. For Real Food. For Real Actions....
KLTV
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewing’s Christmas tradition became a sight to see for their community over 15 years. Right off Tulane Drive, the family lit up their largest window during Christmas season for one last time. “It was a mere accident that it turned into what it did…having...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Is Among 20 Missing Kids Hoping For A Christmas Miracle
Emma Campbell went missing in Longview on October 20, 2022, and was found on November 3, 2022. She went missing again on November 16, 2022 from Lufkin and has yet to be found. She had just turned 17 years old days before she was reported missing again. You never know...
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
KLTV
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
National egg shortage impacting local businesses
TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen
Today's item is...
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Custom Ornament by Dace Kidd
Today's item is...
Salvation Army of Tyler prepares for colder weather needs
TYLER, Texas — With a cold front creeping in, it can leave unhoused East Texans particularly vulnerable. From providing a place to stay, to a warm meal, The Salvation Army of Tyler is committed to providing for the unhoused all year round, but especially in extreme temperatures. Captain Jeremy...
