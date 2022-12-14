We’ve said it before, but Harley-Davidson is the most traditional motorcycle manufacturer in the world: you can have any motorcycle you like, as long as it is powered by a large, air-cooled V-Twin engine. That doesn’t mean the company hasn’t tried something completely new and different from time to time. In recent years, that has included the Livewire electric motorcycle and the Pan America adventure bike, one of which the jury is still out on and one that has been a great success. At the beginning of the 21st century, however, came Harley’s first attempt to break the mold and the resulting V-Rod was good, but was it good enough?

