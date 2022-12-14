Read full article on original website
The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit the road in 1903. Since then, America's most famous motorcycle brand has produced countless motorcycle models. While not every bike was a success, the company continues to dominate because it stays true to its roots. Purists appreciate Harley's commitment to tradition. They don't stray too far from their roots and what it's best known for. Newcomers appreciate Harley's willingness to experiment with new bike designs. These bikes break with tradition and breathe fresh air into the sometimes tradition-heavy lineup. These 10 bikes are some of Harley's biggest successes with top sales numbers.
American cruisers are chart-toppers around the world, and over the years, many manufacturers have tried to shake them up. Only a few have succeeded, though, and Triumph is a part of this elite club. The British giant built the Rocket 3 in 2004 to take on Harley-Davidson, followed by the Rocket 3 Touring to further expand its horizons in America where baggers were gaining popularity at the time.
Harley-Davidson might’ve ceased production of the Evolution-powered Sportster, but its fan-following remains strong as ever worldwide, especially amongst custom bike shops. One such shop is China-based Sowing Garage, which specializes in custom Sportster parts rather than full-blown builds. But this time, the shop has transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster into a vintage-style chopper, and it looks mesmerizing.
We’ve said it before, but Harley-Davidson is the most traditional motorcycle manufacturer in the world: you can have any motorcycle you like, as long as it is powered by a large, air-cooled V-Twin engine. That doesn’t mean the company hasn’t tried something completely new and different from time to time. In recent years, that has included the Livewire electric motorcycle and the Pan America adventure bike, one of which the jury is still out on and one that has been a great success. At the beginning of the 21st century, however, came Harley’s first attempt to break the mold and the resulting V-Rod was good, but was it good enough?
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
The cruiser motorcycle is typically American style, designed to do just that: cruise. Not tour over long distances, not be the fastest from point to point: just cruise and look cool. Ideally, it is long and low, with foot-forward pegs and handlebars that encourage an upright riding position. But, most of all, a cruiser is all about emotion: the look, the sound, the vibrations, all are important. Riding a cruiser should be a form of relaxation, where the feeling it gives you is more important than the dynamics of the chassis or the ultimate performance. And, if there’s one company that knows about building a great cruiser, it’s Harley-Davidson.
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
