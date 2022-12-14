Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
The Worst Parts Of The MCU's Phase 4 Shows
Following the release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" at the end of November, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially come to a close. The phase began at the start of 2021 with "WandaVision," the smash-hit series on Disney+ following the character of Wanda Maximoff after the events of Phase 3's climactic "Avengers: Endgame." However, as the phase continued on with movies and TV series, it has since become one of the most divisive eras in the MCU's history. (Granted, there's only been four eras, so the competition for the "most divisive" award is basically just a contest between Phase 4 and Phase 2.)
Hey Bro, Fans Have Some Strong Reactions To Avatar: The Way Of Water Already
Unless you are living under a giant pile of moss on a planet far, far, away you are probably aware that James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit theaters across the United States yesterday. The online discussion has been mostly favorable, with critiques of the relatively thin plot and more than three-hour run time tossed in with mostly positive comments.
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
Cassie Lang May Just Be The Key Component To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Since 2015, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — better known as Ant-Man — has featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with each passing appearance, his corner of the franchise has become more important. He first thwarted the evil plan of Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) and then helped Captain America (Chris Evans) fight against the Sokovia Accords. From there, he visited the dangerous and unpredictable Quantum Realm, which turned out to be the key to time travel and, therefore, the defeat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero Details That Will Give You Chills
On March 17, 1998, a chill swept through Gotham City. On that day, "Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero" hit video store shelves, pitting Batman (Kevin Conroy), Robin (Loren Lester), and an out-of-costume Batgirl (Mary Kay Bergman) against their coolest foe — pun intended. Hanging in the balance is the life of Mr. Freeze's (Michael Ansara) wife, Nora Fries, who needs an organ only Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl can provide. Freeze aka Victor Fries will stop at nothing to rescue his wife, even if, as Barbara learns when Freeze kidnaps her, the operation is lethal for the donor.
Eric Stonestreet's Favorite Cam Moment From Modern Family Is A Season 1 Fizbo Crack-Up
"Modern Family" delivered so many memorable moments during its 11-season run. The show followed a general formula: Mine the Pritchett and Dunphy family for laughs and drama by zeroing in on their hang-ups and insecurities, as well as their love and support for each other, and do so in almost endless permutations.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee An Eternal Battle With Quaritch In The Sequels
Launching to serious critical acclaim, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" returns audiences to the wildly exotic planet Pandora, its native Na'vi people and their fight against arch-nemesis Col. Miles Quaritch, played as in the original "Avatar" by Stephen Lang. When last seen in "Avatar," Quaritch had been violently vanquished by Sam Worthington's ex-Marine-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully. Jake had joined forces with the Na'vi in a desperate and ultimately successful attempt to fend off the rapacious corporate and military forces from Earth attempting to strip-mine Pandora for its gravity-defying unobtanium deposits.
The Ending Of 1978's Superman Explained
Look! Up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Of course, it's the original cape-sporting superdude himself, Superman, the titular hero of director Richard Donner's 1978 classic superhero film. With Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, alongside Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper and others, Donner's film combined inspired casting, innovative special effects, and myth-minting screenwriting to create a template for the modern superhero film.
Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT
His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
How Much Of Solo: A Star Wars Story Did Ron Howard Rewrite After He Took The Reigns?
The practice of changing the directors on blockbuster films is as old as Hollywood itself. From Victor Fleming replacing both George Cukor in "Gone with the Wind" and Richard Thorpe in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939, to Joseph L. Mankiewicz taking over from Rouben Mamoulian during the troubled shoot of 1963's "Cleopatra," to recent superhero film switcheroos like Edgar Wright for Peyton Reed in "Ant-Man" and Michelle MacLaren for Patty Jenkins in "Wonder Woman," when a massive production needs a new helmer for one reason or another, studios are not afraid to bite the bullet. Which isn't to say that a director switch doesn't come with certain consequences — like the public confirmation that a certain project might (probably) be facing major woes.
Fans May Never Know How The M3GAN Doll Was Made
Little girls are surely second-guessing asking for a doll for Christmas if they've seen the trailers for the upcoming sci-fi horror film "M3GAN." Likewise, any adults who have a doll collection might be starting to grow weary of them. But it's just a doll, right?. Universal Pictures has been fueling...
Characters In Avatar: The Way Of Water With More Meaning Than We Realized
It took 13 years to follow up on 2009's "Avatar," an understandable wait for the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as the new benchmark in CGI and motion-capture technology. Luckily, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally been released, and fan reactions have proven it to be nearly everything fans had hoped. The trip back to Pandora is even more visually impressive than the first, with the reefs and seas that sustain the Metkayina people as paradoxically fantastical and realistic as any that have ever been on screen. In addition, backing up all the flash and 3D is an ever-expanding and evolving cast of characters who add some much-needed (and in many cases, ironic) humanity.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Lines That Are More Important Than You Think
Action, sci-fi, and fantasy movies aren't always renowned for their writing. Story development might take years, and plot points within stories drastically impact elements like production design and fight choreography. But with visual effects typically being given top priority, the dialogue itself can feel like an afterthought. That was one...
Where You've Seen The Cast Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Before
Whitney Houston left a huge mark on the world of music until her death in 2012. Among the best-selling artists of all time, she is widely regarded as one of the best singers to ever live (via Rolling Stone). With hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Greatest Love of All," she has influenced everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey thanks to her strong vocals, and also won a string of awards, including Emmys, Grammys, and even Guinness World Records. Her career was not just limited to music either, with Houston going on to star in successful films such as "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner.
Is Avatar: The Way Of Water Better Than The Original?
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." The ponytails have been braided, and the papyrus font has been dusted off after 13 years as James Cameron takes to alien seas in "Avatar: The Way of Water." After almost a decade of development, the sequel to the biggest blockbuster ever has arrived. While the obvious question is whether or not it's a good film, the other query is if it's as good as its predecessor as well. The age-old requirement for sequels, after all, is bigger and better. While that might be tricky for some, for Cameron, it should be no sweat, having already done it twice with a pair of his earlier projects, considered some of the best sequels ever made (even if one is slightly better).
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
