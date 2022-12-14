Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Woman shot in head while in vehicle with 5 other passengers on I-10, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street. A vehicle carrying two children and...
KSAT 12
Yet another Bexar County jail inmate dies in custody while held on low bond, criminal trespass charge
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate held at the Bexar County Jail for nearly half a year on a low level misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge died this month after suffering an apparent medical episode, BCSO officials conceded Friday. Derrick Ellison, 47, died in the emergency room at University Hospital on...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
KSAT 12
Five men arrested in kidnapping of teen involved in rival human smuggling operation, affidavit shows
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Rangers have arrested five men in San Antonio accused of kidnapping and organized crime. Juan Carlos Soto-Victorino, 19, Jose Jared Soto-Victorino, 20, Lazaro Alfonso Estrada-Perez, 33, Fernando Espinoza-Rodaz, 26, and Lazaro Yonary Espinosa-Ramos, 18, are each charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity.
KSAT 12
Jury finds man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky guilty on all charges
SAN ANTONIO – After six days of trial, a jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 guilty. Matthew Mireles was facing one count of interfering with a police service animal, one count of evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger. According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
KSAT 12
Man indicted for murder after strangling, choking another man to death, DA says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted for murder after he strangled and choked another man to death, according to the Bexar County District Attorney. Eugenio Centeno was arrested Dec. 15 for the charge, stemming from an incident on Aug. 2, 2021, court records show. The indictment alleges Centeno...
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy in critical condition after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A young boy is in critical condition after being stabbed by his older sister late Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home off Woodlake Parkway near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the Northeast Side. Police said the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
KTSA
Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers. Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved. KSAT-TV reports one of...
KSAT 12
‘He’s gone’: Family, friends remember two victims of K-Bar explosion
San Antonio – Friday marks one week since the deadly explosion at a construction company on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. However, there are more questions than answers after the incident. “Jimbo, he is the most big loss for us, for a community because he was helping a lot...
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher accused of having improper relationship with student released from jail
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting one of her students has been released from jail, according to Bexar County court records. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies.
KSAT 12
Woman ejected from vehicle following 2-car crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from her vehicle after a 2-car crash on the far West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop. According to police, a woman was in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
Pleasanton Express
ACSO officer dies in off-duty accident
Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez, 27, died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet while he was off duty. Officer Alexis Hernandez with the Jourdanton Police Department who was in the car with him was injured and remains in the hospital. Deputy Perez had been with the ACSO...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner. Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide. Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m....
KSAT 12
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
