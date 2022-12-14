ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years. The St. Louis Fire Department Memorial Statue Project is organizing and constructing a monument in memory of fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New St. Louis police chief announced

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has a new police chief. Chief Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will be the city's next top cop. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Tracy as the new chief Wednesday at an 11 a.m. press conference. He will officially step into the role on Jan. 9, becoming St. Louis’ first chief hired from outside the department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hi-Pointe Theatre to get new, nonprofit owner

ST. LOUIS — Cinema St. Louis, the local nonprofit behind annual film events including the St. Louis International Film Festival, said Thursday that it is buying the Hi-Pointe Theatre. The movie theater, located at 1005 McCausland Ave. in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood along the city of St. Louis' western edge,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

World Wide Technology holds staff layoffs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — World Wide Technology (WWT), the region's second-largest private company by revenue, has laid off some of its workers. Maryland Heights-based WWT, which provides technology products and services for large businesses and government entities, said in a statement it has “recently reduced the number of staff by less than one percent globally.” It did not disclose the number of jobs nor the specific roles impacted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Public Schools vote to sponsor Confluence Academies

ST. LOUIS — During their meeting on Tuesday, St. Louis’ Board of Education approved a partnership agreement to sponsor Confluence Academies for four years. The agreement means Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will provide oversight for the Confluence, which will still be governed by an independent board. The agreement comes after the school that was previously sponsoring Confluence dropped out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired. While the...
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

