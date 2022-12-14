Read full article on original website
Thousands of dollars in materials lost in St. Louis photography studio fire on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis photographer rummaged through what was left of her design studio Saturday after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving. Jennifer Butler had black soot on her hands as she lifted one of the wedding canvases she created for a client. "This is not what...
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
Center of Creative Arts hosting fundraiser for school affected by October shooting
ST. LOUIS — The Center of Creative Arts was hosting an arts showcase to support a school community that was devastated by a shooting on campus in October. COCA was scheduled to put on the Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase Friday night at 7 p.m. Proceeds from...
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years. The St. Louis Fire Department Memorial Statue Project is organizing and constructing a monument in memory of fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or cancer.
New St. Louis police chief announced
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has a new police chief. Chief Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will be the city's next top cop. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Tracy as the new chief Wednesday at an 11 a.m. press conference. He will officially step into the role on Jan. 9, becoming St. Louis’ first chief hired from outside the department.
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing University City teenager
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing University City teenager who walked away from his school on Thursday. The University City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Shayne Rocquel Burrow, who was last seen at 12:07 p.m. walking away from University City High School on Balson Avenue.
Hi-Pointe Theatre to get new, nonprofit owner
ST. LOUIS — Cinema St. Louis, the local nonprofit behind annual film events including the St. Louis International Film Festival, said Thursday that it is buying the Hi-Pointe Theatre. The movie theater, located at 1005 McCausland Ave. in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood along the city of St. Louis' western edge,...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves guaranteed basic income program for more than 400 families
ST. LOUIS — More than 400 families living in poverty will soon see direct cash payments from the City of St. Louis for at least a year and a half under a new bill approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen (BOA). The BOA on Tuesday approved a...
World Wide Technology holds staff layoffs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — World Wide Technology (WWT), the region's second-largest private company by revenue, has laid off some of its workers. Maryland Heights-based WWT, which provides technology products and services for large businesses and government entities, said in a statement it has “recently reduced the number of staff by less than one percent globally.” It did not disclose the number of jobs nor the specific roles impacted.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
St. Louis police chief search narrowed to 2 external candidates, winner to be announced Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — The next Chief of Police for the City of St. Louis will come from another department for the first time in the department’s history, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will announce who he is during a press conference Wednesday. Lt. Col. Michael Sack announced in an...
St. Louis Public Schools vote to sponsor Confluence Academies
ST. LOUIS — During their meeting on Tuesday, St. Louis’ Board of Education approved a partnership agreement to sponsor Confluence Academies for four years. The agreement means Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will provide oversight for the Confluence, which will still be governed by an independent board. The agreement comes after the school that was previously sponsoring Confluence dropped out.
Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closes courthouses early Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closed courtrooms early on Tuesday. Police are still looking for the person who fired shots near Tucker and Market Street. Officials don't think the Civil Courts Building or anyone inside was the intended target, but bullets did go through two windows on two separate floors.
2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home
ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
VERIFY: Is it true ecstasy and heroin are no longer part of the illegal drug market in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — After a former federal prosecutor's claims about illegal drugs went viral, we wanted to see if the claims were true. Former federal prosecutor Will Scharf, whose Twitter bio also says he is a candidate for an unnamed statewide office in Missouri, made claims on Twitter about illegal drugs in our area.
2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired. While the...
Snowmaking starts on ski slopes at Hidden Valley
WILDWOOD, Mo. — It's feeling a lot like Christmas, but it sure doesn't look like it at St. Louis' only ski resort. The hum of snowmaking machines at Hidden Valley in Wildwood hasn't been heard since last season. The slopes are a mix of brown and green. "We are...
