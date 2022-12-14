MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — World Wide Technology (WWT), the region's second-largest private company by revenue, has laid off some of its workers. Maryland Heights-based WWT, which provides technology products and services for large businesses and government entities, said in a statement it has “recently reduced the number of staff by less than one percent globally.” It did not disclose the number of jobs nor the specific roles impacted.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO