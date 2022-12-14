What's going on in and around Somerset County through December?

Portraying Ruth

Luella Krieger Sisters in Christ event with portrayal of Ruth, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, at St. David's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 401 North Main St., Davidsville.

Christmas Craft Shoppe

The Christmas Craft Shoppe at the Somerset Historical Center is through Dec. 24. The shoppe features local craft vendors offering a wide variety of handmade gifts.

Yule log

The Yule log or Buche de Noel is a filled sponge cake Christmas dessert roll. The Women of St. Francis in-the-Fields Episcopal Church are taking orders for homemade chocolate Swiss cake rolls and Yule log kits (a Swiss cake roll, candles, frosting and decorative holly). Desserts will be ready for pickup after 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Profits from the sale will be used to fund the Episcopal Church Women’s charities which include sponsorship of two orphans. Call Kathy at 814-267-3696 for more information or to place your order.

Service of Lessons and Carols

The Service of Lessons and Carols will return to The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., (the corner of Broad and Third Avenue), Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown, at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The Service will feature local community members reading passages from the Scripture and holiday carols led by organist Emily Roy on the Adam Stein pipe organ, choral works by The Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, and handbell performances by The Glory Ringers. Tickets are now available at GrandHalle.com/cultural-events or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Collection for veterans

Laurel Highlands Historical Village continues to collect gift cards, food, paper products , hygiene products for area veterans who need our help. Take donations to the Galleria Mall Lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner, and Stagers in Portage. Supplies are extremely low at this time. They are also in need of ceramic heaters, gloves, blankets, miscellaneous kitchen tools and small appliances. To send gift cards for area stores, send to LHHV, 172 Allbaugh Park Road, Johnstown. For any questions, call the office at 814-241-6123. If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need of food, blankets, heaters, contact the office.

Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s 52nd annual Holly Bazaar

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County 52nd Holly Bazaar runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The center will be open seven days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. during the Holly Bazaar. The Holly Bazaar in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and M. Josephine Paul Family Museum features handcrafted items from more than 65 local craftsmen and artisans. It will also feature the Community Arts Center’s annual holiday candy and nut sale.

The 21st Basket Bonanza runs through Dec. 18. This gives visitors a chance to win more than 100 baskets donated by the center’s members, friends and local businesses. Additionally, the Festival of the Trees features six trees designed and created by local artists. These one-of-a-kind trees are part of a silent auction until Dec. 18.

The bazaar also includes raffle chances. Items in this year’s raffle include two $100 cash trees, a $50 lottery tree, a decorative wall tapestry, solid chocolate plaque from O’Shea’s, a Longaberger basket, and “Corinne,” the 2022 American Girl Doll of the year. All raffle proceeds benefit the CACCC’s free programming and events offered throughout the year. CACCC also provides registration for free door prizes. Winners will be drawn Dec. 19. Progressive 50/50 chances can be purchased through Dec. 24, the winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. Winners need not be present to win and will be notified.

The Handbag and Scarf Boutique is accepting donations. The Boutique consists of new or gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches and wallets, along with the addition of scarves and neckerchiefs. A children and youth book section is at the Holly Bazaar. A percentage from each book sold will go back to the center. CACCC is incorporating a variety of musical entertainment including pianists, vocalists and a polka group. An entertainment schedule can be found at caccc.org. Holiday workshops, classes, and Arty Parties will be held throughout December. Santa Claus will be stopping by from 12-3 p.m. Dec. 17.

Harmony Light Fest

The Harmony Light Fest drive-through celebration of Christmas, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville, is from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. The theme this year is Christmas at the Zoo. Drive-up concessions are available. The fundraiser benefits the ministry of Camp Harmony.

Live Nativity

A free drive-through "Live Nativity" will be held at New Beginnings Outreach Center Church, 7398 Somerset Pike, Boswell, from 12-4 p.m. Dec. 17. Listen to the Christmas Story on 90.9 FM while viewing the nativity, the true meaning of Christmas. Following the drive-through, visitors can go to the Dream Center for free refreshments and children's activities. The directors are Melodie Reese and Misty Roby.

Drive-thru Nativity

A drive-thru Nativity by the New Centerville Lutheran Parish will be held between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at Chippewa Farms, 1109 Indiantown Road, Somerset. All donations benefit the Children's Aid Home, Meals on Wheels and Laurel Mountain Lutherans.

STEAMtastic Saturday with Santa

The Somerset County Library is featuring STEAMtastic Saturday with Santa 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17. Start the day at 9 a.m. watching Polar Express 3D. A visit from Santa follows the movie. All elves are invited to visit the workshops set up around the library: folded book trees; pin the nose on the snowman; 3-Doodler ornaments; scratch art ornament and enter the gingerbread house contest.

Spaghetti dinner

Salisbury and Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Departments are joining forces to help their assistant chiefs, Dan Johnson and Cory Albright with a spaghetti dinner 3-7 p.m. Dec. 17, at the Salisbury fire department. Dan had a fall and has a long recovery time and Cory had leg surgery and has at least six months recovery time. The price is a free will donation. For more information, call 814-279-4816 or 814-442-6894.

Wreaths Across America

There will be a Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Dec. 17, at Newbury Cemetery near Addison. The cemetery is one mile east of the Yough Dam Bridge along Route 40. The Great Crossings Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is participating. NSDAR’s mission is to promote patriotism, historic preservation and education. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach. The Great Crossings Chapter NSDAR and the Addison Community will be placing live, balsam fir veteran’s wreaths at the headstones of every servicemember buried at Addison Cemetery to Remember their sacrifice, Honor their service, and Teach the next generation about the value of our freedom and to ensure it is not lost. The community was dedicated to the event and sponsored wreaths for all 367 veterans resting there to be Remembered and Honored. The event is open to the public.

W.A.C.K. meal

A free community dinner, served at the Windber Area Community Kitchen (W.A.C.K.), will be held from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1800 Stockholm Ave., Windber. The menu will be ham, Au Gratin potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and fruit. The meal will be sponsored by Oakland UMC.

2022 Advent and Christmas Events at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, is featuring several events during the holiday season. Masks are optional at all events. To participate via Zoom, contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance of the event to obtain login information. Advent Quiet Day 2022: “The Hymns of Advent” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17, in-person and via Zoom. A Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead. The theme of the 2022 Advent Quiet Day is “The Hymns of Advent.” The event consists of alternating periods of meditation and quiet time followed by final prayers and a vegetarian lunch. During quiet time there are activities set up in the parish hall for relaxation and books available for learning or a quiet spot in the church or offices to read and/or meditate. Participants are asked not to talk until after the final prayers. If you are at home, please consider the quiet times as sabbath time and be as quiet as possible.

Greening of the Church 11 a.m. in person Dec. 18. Prepare the Church for the upcoming Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ. Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in-person and via Zoom. Blue Christmas is held on the longest night of the year. This liturgy is a quiet meditative service especially for those for whom the Christmas season is a profoundly sad and lonely time, a reminder of loss and brokenness. Lighting of candles during the service offers an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, prayer and spiritual healing. O Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in-person and via Zoom. Masks are optional. Christmas Day Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in-person and via Zoom. For additional information about the events, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill.

Christmas carols

An Old Shade Church Service with Christmas carols is 3 p.m. Dec. 17, at the corner of Hitchew Road off Rock Cut Road and Shade Church Road just off Reels Corner. Bring blankets and dress in layers. Donations go toward the upkeep of the church.

Markleysburg author publishes children’s book

"The Legend of the Mountain Witch," a new book by Linda C. Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. The Mountain Witch isn’t just any old witch. Her real name is Fern Golden, and she is the keeper of the forest. Fern Golden protects those that cannot protect themselves. She feeds all the little animals of the forest and cares for children who are hurt or need help. She plants the most beautiful flowers and sings songs with the birds. Martin has been a medical office manager and practice manager for more than 35 years. She and her husband Sonny have three children, and two grandchildren. Martin is a member of the Uniontown Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Ultimate Business Network International. She resides in Markleysburg.

Shanksville Community Cantata

Singers from the Shanksville community will present the Christmas cantata, “We’re Glad You Came: a Musical Celebration of the Savior’s Birth” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Shanksville United Methodist Church, 701 Main St., Shanksville. The cantata was created by Joel Lindsey and Jeff Bumgardner, arranged by David Wise and David Shipps, and published by Word Music. The singers represent all the Shanksville area churches, as well as several Somerset congregations. The narrator of the cantata is the Rev. Robert Katzenstein, and the director is Karen Miller, both of Shanksville United Methodist Church. Refreshments and a time for fellowship will follow the cantata.

Hostetler Church of the Brethren

The Hostetler Church of the Brethren, 2344 Sand Springs Road, Meyersdale, (near Pocohontas) is featuring Sunday worship services and upcoming Christmas events: Dec. 18 — Rod Horner Hymn Sing 4 p.m.; Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 7 p.m.; Dec. 25 — regular worship service — 10 a.m. (no Sunday school); Jan. 1 — regular worship service — 10 a.m. (no Sunday school). Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Irvin Ernst. For more information, call 814-634-8170.

Annual Barn Service

The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church annual Barn Service is 7 p.m. Dec. 18, at Mayhill Rhoads Farm, 722 Round Hill Road, Berlin. Bring a dozen cookies to share. Hot chocolate and mulled cider will be provided. Dress accordingly. For more information, call 814-442-6525.

Family Movie Night

New Life Assembly of God on Stoystown Road in Friedens, is hosting a Family Movie Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 22. There will be popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate. The show is the 2018 adaptation of The Grinch. It's an opportunity for families to enjoy a Christmas movie with other families in the community.

Holiday Family Day

Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town 's Holiday Family Day, a fun day of activities celebrating winter and the holiday season, great for all ages, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 29, at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. Create winter and gnome-themed crafts and decorate holiday cookies. At the German constructed Klingensmith log house, have a try at stringing your own garland, creating your own pomander ball or making your own tin punch Holiday/Winter-themed decoration to take home. Step inside Hanna’s Tavern to enjoy the 18th century log house decorated for Christmas, and cozy up by the warmth of the fire, for story time; 12 p.m. “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, suitable for ages 3-6. At 1 p.m. is "The Gnomes Winter Journey” by Ernst Kreidolf, suitable for ages 4-8. Outdoors, take a self-guided walking tour of holiday history along the paths. Stop by signs that explore historical vignettes including the history of Christmas trees, Santa Claus, cards, caroling, and more. The Westmoreland History Shop will feature seasonal décor, handmade ceramics, books for adults and children, vintage toys and games, and many other special gifts and keepsakes. Holiday merchandise will be on sale at a 40% discount. The latest event updates are available here: https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/holiday-family-day-2022/, 724-836-1800.

New Year's Eve

The Meyersdale Elks New Year's Eve Party is Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Meal is at 8 p.m. with the band Country Express starting at 9 p.m. Menu - salad, pork medallions with white wine sauce, chopped red potatoes, California veggies and dessert with champagne toast at midnight. Must have a ticket. Tickets available at Elks Lodge after 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays. RSVP by Dec. 20.

New Year's Day Hike

Ring in the New Year with a hike at Camp Sequanota. Meet at the Main Camp Dining Hall at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. RSVP to let them know you will be joining the group. sequanota.com/events/event-registration/.

Winter Speaker Series

The Mary S. Biesecker Public Library new craft-themed “Learning at the Library” Winter Speaker Series is the first Friday of the winter months (December to Februrary). A local speaker will be featured at 6 p.m. to offer free crafts, activities and informational lectures for the public. The series is being held in conjunction with Somerset Inc.’s “First Fridays in Uptown Somerset” event, where local businesses are open from 4:30-8 p.m. hosting special events, exclusive shopping experiences, popup vendors and more.On Jan. 6, a local health professional will be discussing ways of beating the winter blues while learning how to make Mason Jar Hot Chocolate. The winter series concludes on Feb. 3, in collaboration with the uptown bakeryHeirloom Pines, who will be demonstrating techniques and insights on cupcake decorating just in time for Valentine’s Day. Attendance for any of the winter speaker series events is free, but materials are only guaranteed for those who RSVP ahead of time by submitting a form on maryslibrary.com orFacebook, or by calling the front desk at 814-445-4011.

Celebrate agriculture at PA Preferred® reception

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited Pennsylvanians to celebrate the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred® Reception, where they’ll enjoy the finest in Pennsylvania-grown and produced food, drinks and desserts. The reception will be held Jan. 6, in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. “This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. Tickets are available to the public for purchase. The ticket includes admission to the reception, parking, food and drinks, and a short program. More information, including ticketing details can be found at farmshow.pa.gov. RSVP for the event on Facebook.