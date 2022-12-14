ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

What the Twins lineup might look like without Carlos Correa

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22f9E8_0jiFOnIk00

Outside of Luis Arraez, is there anyone in the lineup who fans can count on for consistent production?

Carlos Correa signing a $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants puts immediate pressure on the Minnesota Twins to add offensive firepower to a lineup that finished 17th in runs scored in 2022.

Not even the tears of Minnesota's depressed-but-not-surprised fanbase can fill the hole in the lineup created by Correa's decision, and his exit leaves one of the most important defensive positions vacant of a reliable option barring the Twins adding Dansby Swanson or Elvus Andrus in free agency.

If the 2023 season started now, this might be what the Twins starting nine would be...

  • 1B: Luis Arraez
  • 2B: Jorge Polanco
  • 3B: Jose Miranda
  • SS: Nick Gordon
  • LF: Alex Kirilloff
  • CF: Byron Buxton
  • RF: Max Kepler
  • C: Christian Vazquez
  • DH: Trevor Larnach

Royce Lewis is not expected to be fully recovered from his torn ACL until mid-summer, so you can scratch his name from shortstop at the start of the season. Gordon at the plate was a bit of a revelation in 2022, but defensively he's not fit for shortstop.

Kyle Farmer is another option at shortstop.

Kepler is reportedly drawing trade interest from the Yankees and moving him wouldn't hurt the Twins because they have a dearth of outfielders in the system, including Larnach, Matt Wallner, Gilberto Celestino and Mark Contreras. But getting back a starting caliber position player seems unlikely, so the lineup doesn't change much whether he's in or out.

The current fixture of players come with a lot of questions...

  • Buxton is a star when healthy, but that's obviously an issue
  • Kirilloff has star potential but his wrist health is a major concern
  • Miranda is entering his second MLB season but his future is promising
  • Polanco hit just .235 last season and his hard hit rate was a meager 43%
  • Gordon's 2022 season was excellent at the plate but can he repeat it?
  • Kepler has been bad since 2019
  • Vazquez is known for his defense more than his bat
  • Larnach might be really good but he's yet to prove it for a full season in the MLB

Arraez, the reigning AL batting champ, is the only player on the lineup who has proved capable of putting together a full season of solid hitting.

Combine the lineup questions with a pitching staff that still lacks a true ace and the outlook for the 2023 Minnesota Twins is very murky.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WILX-TV

Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher

-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy