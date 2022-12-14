ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘A gallon of milk and a loaf of bread’: Topeka City Council questions proposed utility rate hike

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGhea_0jiFOeMD00

Topeka City Council members responded with a critical eye late Tuesday after city manager Stephen Wade described a proposal officials are set to consider next week that would significantly raise utility rates charged by the city.

Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala made reference to how Wade had said the proposal's passage would raise the average Topeka family's utility bill by about $9 a month, from roughly $92.66 a month.

She said $9 buys "a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread," adding that the increase's approval would greatly affect people on fixed incomes who are "barely making it from month to month."

"I don't think people understand how dire the situation is for people when they're looking at this kind of increase," Valdivia-Alcala said.

Here's how much city utility rates are proposed to increase

Valdivia-Alcala was among council members who said they'll need more information before they'll be ready to consider a proposed ordinance Wade is sponsoring that would significantly raise the city's utility rates.

Nobody likes talking about utility rate increases, Wade observed Tuesday evening as he prepared to share the proposal's details.

The measure would arrange for Topeka's city government to increase rates:

• In 2024 by 11.8% for water, 8% for wastewater, or sewer, and 7.5% for stormwater utility. The amount assessed for stormwater runoff depends on a property’s amount of impervious surface areas that don’t allow rainfall to soak into the ground, such as driveways, sidewalks and rooftops.

• In 2025 by 11.8% for water, 8% for wastewater and 7% for stormwater runoff.

• And in 2026 by 11.5% for water, 8.25% for wastewater and $7% for stormwater runoff.

The proposal's passage would also increase participation in the city's program that provides utility assistance for residents in need, Wade said.

More: Utilities department draws attention to its history

'Ticking time bombs'

An ordinance the mayor and council approved in December 2019 established city water, stormwater and wastewater rates through the end of 2023, more than a year away.

The mayor and council are talking about rates for 2024 through 2026 a year in advance because several businesses set their budgets at the middle of the year, Wade said.

"We're giving these businesses opportunities to plan in advance," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094YCk_0jiFOeMD00

By approving city utilities rates now for 2024 through 2026, the city would also be giving its citizens a year to plan for the increase, Wade added.

He stressed that the city has about $70 million worth of water lines that are in current need of repair and replacement.

Councilman Brett Kell, the self-described son of a master plumber, agreed Tuesday evening that effectively maintaining and replacing those water lines is crucial for the city.

"They're ticking time bombs sitting underground," he said.

More: City says Topeka water is experiencing taste, odor, color issues but is safe to drink

'We actually did look favorable compared to others'

Wade told the mayor and council the proposed hike is necessary due to existing debt service, regulatory requirements, deferred maintenance and inflation.

Councilman Neil Dobler responded by asking how much money would go toward each of those, particularly inflation.

"Right now it's just tough to forecast three years down the road," he suggested.

Dobler added that when the mayor and council last approved utility rate increases in December 2019, then-city utilities director Bob Sample promised to take a look at the efficiency of his department.

Dobler asked Wade if he knew "where that went."

Wade replied that some comparison was done between the utility operations in Topeka and other communities.

He said he didn't know that the survey was dramatically in depth, "but we actually did look favorable compared to others."

Last meeting of the year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESgGz_0jiFOeMD00

Valdivia-Alcala said she didn't think most Topekans were aware of what the mayor and council were considering doing.

She said the mayor and council shouldn't be considering a proposal to significantly raise utility rates at its last meeting of the year, during a time "when people are stressed and tuned out about what's happening on council."

Councilwoman Karen Hiller asked how much federal infrastructure money could be used to offset the proposed increase.

"We are actively applying for grants," Wade replied. "At this point in time we have received none."

Councilwoman Hannah Naeger recalled how the mayor and council earlier this year had looked into the possibility of applying federal COVID-19 relief funds to help make the city's utilities rates as low as possible.

Wade, who at that time was the city's administrative and financial services director, said the city explored that possibility and concluded its impact upon utility rates would be "negligible."

Wade said he consequently recommended the city use the federal funds to instead help avoid future instances in which it would borrow money by issuing general obligation bonds.

The mayor and council are tentatively set to consider and act upon the rate increase proposal when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: ‘A gallon of milk and a loaf of bread’: Topeka City Council questions proposed utility rate hike

Comments / 9

Richard Patterson
3d ago

dont forget that 9 dollars bought 3 gallons of milk and 3 loaves of bread just a couple of years ago. you know when gas was 1.89. milk was 1.79 to 1.99 and bread was .99 to 1.29.

Reply
3
Terry Winters
3d ago

Sixty miles of Topeka’s 890 miles of water line need to be replaced right now because they are beyond their life expectancy of 100 years, but these pipeline has been used since 1890's and none of the city budget coved this since then.... no one thought of gradually updating the pipelines so we as tax payers don't get hit with a 60 million plan to upgrade lines...

Reply
2
White Pride
3d ago

residence in need? they want to raise utilities by 25% in 2024 and 25% in 2025. cause you add 8% plus7% plus 11% you'll get 25%. they gonna make it impossible for most to afford it.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site

Today, a former KCK police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. On Tuesday, at the first public forum on a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the public heard from the business side of the team. On Wednesday, KCTV5 had a chance to get perspective from the baseball side.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near S.W. 10th Avenue and Steeple Chase. Police at the scene said a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed...
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy