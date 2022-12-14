Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation into law that replaces the word “alien” in state statutes with the politically correct term “noncitizen,” which was proposed by Democratic lawmakers. “New York will both match the language anticipated to be in federal codes and demonstrate respect and humanity to its immigrant population,” reads a legislative memo attached to the bill. Legislative language states that changes to laws covering cannabis, parks, public health, labor, public authorities, real estate, economic development and a litany of other topics will take effect immediately. This includes nixing “illegal alien” in favor of “undocumented noncitizen.” The legislation, sponsored by Assemblywoman Maritza Davila (D-Brooklyn) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) passed both chambers by big bipartisan margins last spring. While the bill sailed through the Legislature, similar legislation updating state usage of the phrase “incarcerated people” attracted controversy from conservatives who said state lawmakers and the governor ought to focus on challenges other than replacing antiquated language. Another ‘Woke’ Criminals 1st Law supported by our Governor instead of doing her job & protecting the public from rampant crime,” state Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) tweeted in August. Previous 1 of 2 Next

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO