americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Washington Examiner
Biden's transgender crusade
Even though a tiny percentage of the U.S. population identifies as transgender, supporting transgender issues has become Democrats' cause du jour. Now, questioning any part of transgender ideology is to somehow deny basic human rights. Of course, this is nonsense, but it doesn't keep the loudest activists from trying to name and shame others. It's even worse when the president of the United States does it.
Washington Examiner
White House says Biden has 'done the work' on securing the border
The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden has put in “the work” on securing the border, despite record illegal immigration for much of his term, and challenged congressional Republicans to do the same. Republican operatives quickly mocked the comment. A migration surge began shortly after Biden...
Biden gets personal during victory lap on burn pits law
President Biden on Friday took a victory lap for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service. “I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not…
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Biden administration releases plan for the scheduled lifting of Title 42 next week
The Department of Homeland Security's six-pillar plan for the scheduled end of Title 42 next week includes surging resources to the border, increasing processing efficiency, imposing consequences for unlawful entry, bolstering nonprofit capacity, targeting smugglers and working with international partners.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
them.us
Biden Invited a Drag Artist to the White House. Now They're Getting Death Threats
When Marti Gould Cummings was invited to the White House to attend the signing ceremony of the Respect for Marriage Act, they cried. In addition to the expected feelings of overwhelm and gratitude, the New York-based drag artist and longtime activist saw the platform that they would gain from attending the signing ceremony as an opportunity to continue to push for change, including fully codifying marriage equality into law, expanding access to reproductive healthcare, protecting trans people, especially trans children, and more.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Sam Brinton helped craft model school policy keeping parents in dark about kids' gender change
Fired nuclear official Sam Brinton helped craft a model policy on suicide prevention that tells school districts to keep "unaffirming" parents in the dark about a child’s LGBTQ identity.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill replacing ‘alien’ with ‘noncitizen’ in NYS law
Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation into law that replaces the word “alien” in state statutes with the politically correct term “noncitizen,” which was proposed by Democratic lawmakers. “New York will both match the language anticipated to be in federal codes and demonstrate respect and humanity to its immigrant population,” reads a legislative memo attached to the bill. Legislative language states that changes to laws covering cannabis, parks, public health, labor, public authorities, real estate, economic development and a litany of other topics will take effect immediately. This includes nixing “illegal alien” in favor of “undocumented noncitizen.” The legislation, sponsored by Assemblywoman Maritza Davila (D-Brooklyn) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) passed both chambers by big bipartisan margins last spring. While the bill sailed through the Legislature, similar legislation updating state usage of the phrase “incarcerated people” attracted controversy from conservatives who said state lawmakers and the governor ought to focus on challenges other than replacing antiquated language. Another ‘Woke’ Criminals 1st Law supported by our Governor instead of doing her job & protecting the public from rampant crime,” state Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) tweeted in August. Previous 1 of 2 Next
UPDATE: NY Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill signed into law by Gov. Hochul
Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill would end sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores. Bill S.1130 has been delivered to Gov. Hochul, who has 10 days to sign it into law. UPDATE:On Thursday, Dec. 15, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill (S.1130/A.4283) to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores. The bill aims to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive commercial breeders. This law will take effect in 2024.
‘We’re officially en-GAY-ged!’: Vermont’s first openly trans lawmaker engaged at White House Respect for Marriage Act ceremony
Vermont state Rep. Taylor Small (D), the legislature’s first openly transgender lawmaker, got engaged this week to her partner of nearly four years, Carsen Russell, in Washington just moments after a historic measure to safeguard marriage equality was signed into law. “We’re officially en-GAY-ged!,” Small captioned a post with photos of the couple’s engagement on the South…
Joe Biden, Cyndi Lauper and friends celebrate a big win — that really isn't much of a win
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. It may be the last victory lap for the Biden administration. On Tuesday, the president celebrated the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act with members of Congress and more than 5,300 invited guests, with the press dutifully in attendance.
Washington Examiner
The Biden White House is right about Twitter
Most, but not all, Democrats have completely lost their minds over Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. MSNBC’s Ben Collins even predicted that voters would not be able to access accurate information on Election Day because of Musk’s Twitter takeover. Fortunately, cooler heads are prevailing at the Biden...
wearebuffalo.net
Immigrants Can No Longer Be Called Illegal Aliens In New York State
New York now prohibits immigrants who are in the state illegally from being called illegal aliens. It's similar to the move New York made to stop prisoners from being called inmates. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that makes the change. Assembly Bill A10147/Senate Bill S9333 was signed into law...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What Africa wants from Biden
HABEMUS OMNIBUS (ALMOST) — Congressional negotiators announced late Tuesday they had reached agreement on a “framework” for fiscal year 2023 spending, clearing the way for passage of an omnibus appropriations package before Christmas. Appropriators are not expected to reveal detailed top-line spending levels until a bill is...
The Bidens celebrate marriage equality act with special performances and rainbow lights
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are celebrating the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act into law, following the special performance of Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith at the White House, projecting rainbow colored lights during the ceremony. The historic bill was signed and...
Gall out in the ‘open’ at the US border
Decades of writing about politicians has taught me that the successful ones generally do not make big decisions on the fly. If you watch and listen, you can usually spot a deliberative process and defensible reasoning behind their positions. But now comes a major exception: the decision by the Biden administration to throw open our southern border. Two years into this national disaster, I don’t have a clue about why the president and his team are still doing this. What started as a foolish bid to undo everything Donald Trump did has become a permanent policy that undercuts national security and defies...
