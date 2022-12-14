ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Megan Boswell, Sullivan Co. woman accused of killing daughter, faces jury trial in February 2025

By Mackenzie Moore, Anslee Daniel
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter had her trial date pushed back two years.

Megan Boswell had been set to face a jury trial in February 2023; however, in a court hearing Wednesday, her trial was delayed and set to Feb. 3, 2025.

“Delay is generally not good for the state in that we’ve got lots of witnesses that [we] are now going to have to…keep tabs on and keep them kind of on the hook for several years now until it does go to trial,” said Sullivan County Deputy DA William Harper.

A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom as Boswell appeared with her new legal counsel , who recently requested she be allowed to wear civilian clothes while in court. Her attorney, Gene Scott, requested the trial date change on Wednesday.

“We wouldn’t have asked if it weren’t absolutely necessary,” Scott said. “Obviously, Megan’s being held in jail [and] can’t make bond, so we didn’t want to put it off any longer than we had to but at the same time, the case is so complex and there’s a lot that still needs to be done.”

Prosecutors say that while they suspected the trial would be delayed after Boswell’s change in legal counsel, the state has a case they are ready to present before a jury.

“We understand that the new attorney has just been appointed to the case, but obviously, it’s a lot of work, and we’re ready to get it underway,” Harper said. “We had a trial date set in next year, and the state was prepared and ready to go.”

Scott continues to familiarize himself with the case and said that work includes digging up any and every document the defense can find, including past hearings and expert testimony.

“The discovery in this case is just very voluminous,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of experts that will be needed for both sides of the case, and we need to follow up on those things.”

“I’ve requested transcripts of every hearing, I think, and we will look at everything that’s been done in this case to this point,” he continued.

Boswell will appear in court on April 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. for another hearing.

“By the next status date, we hope to be up on speed completely on the discovery so we’ll know scheduling for motions and other hearings,” Scott said.

Scott requested that the court allow Boswell to wear civilian clothes during court appearances in a previous hearing. On Wednesday, he said he was unsure when this request will be granted or denied.

“We just think that [Boswell] has a right — given the media coverage — to be brought into the court in street clothes,” Scott said.

“I think if anything, by 2025, more people will have heard about the case,” Scott said. “You guys are here every time the courthouse opens for this case, and I’ve never had any — with the exception of maybe one — I’ve never had any other cases where the media has paid this much attention to it.”

The defense attorney said Boswell has been cooperative, but he’s “not going to get into the ins and outs of [his] relationship with Megan.”

“I think there’s some questions about Megan’s mental health that we want to explore, and I don’t really feel comfortable talking about our relationship,” Scott said.

Boswell faces over a dozen charges , including two counts of felony murder, in connection to the death of Evelyn Boswell , who was reportedly last seen alive by family members in late 2019.

Evelyn’s body was found on a family member’s property on March 6, 2020. A forensic pathologist testified at a September 2022 hearing that Evelyn died of asphyxiation .

WATE

WATE

