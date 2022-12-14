MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.

