Cadott Girls Destroy Thorp
Cadott defeated Thorp in nonconference girls basketball, 88-15. Cadott scoring: Eiler 6, Goettl 24, Burish 4, K. Moldrem 3, Kowalczuk 23, M Moldrem 5, Enestvedt 2 Hager 2, Ryan 14, Sildora 5.
Pacelli Boys Get Win over Pittsville
Pacelli defeated Pittsville in CWC Boys Basketball play, 57-40. Cam Schurk had 14 points and Jaydon Awe added 13 for Pacelli. Sam Bowden had 13 points and 8 rebounds to lead Pittsville. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 3, Van Order 4, Mayer 11, Haemmerle 2, Schurk 14, Martin 3, Awe 13, Flaker
SPASH Boys Swimming Outlasts Marshfield
SPASH downed Marshfield in WVC boys swimming, 95-75. 200 IM Relay: Jacob Faust, Mason Soik, William Gargulak, Gavin Stelzer. 400 freestyle relay: Gargulak, Landon Bicknase, Henry Bowling, Konnor Pilger. Marshfield Event Winners. 50 freestyle, Kyle Berres. 100 freestyle, Kyle Berres. 200 freestyle: Simon Dagit, Carson Klumb, Henry Hilbelink, Kyle Berres.
Pacelli Boys Basketball Defeats Iola-Scandinavia
Pacelli defeated Iola-Scandinavia in CWC boys basketball, 68-53. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 5, Van Order 2, Mayer 19, Schurk 15, Martin 2, Awe 21, Eckendorf 2.
Phillips Girls Outlast Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketbal, 75-66. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 25 points. Sophia Coker had 14 rebounds for the Bluejays and Addison Lavicka had 12 rebounds. Athens Scoring: Lavicka 14, Ellenbecker 12, Hartwig 25, So. Coker 9, Sy. Coker 6. Phillips stats not provided.
Athens Boys Defeat Rib Lake
Athens defeated Rib Lake in Marawood Conference boys basketball, 67-53. Connor Sheahan led Athens with 20 points. Athens scoring: Sheahan 20, SB 10, Johnson 2, Schaer 17, Komarek 2, Janke 16. Rib Lake stats not provided. Report (12)
Columbus Catholic Boys Run Past Neillsville
Columbus Catholic led 36-10 at halftime. Charlie Moore led the Dons with 16 points. Neillsville Scoring: Wesley Swita 0, Cameron Kennedy 8, Braylen Boyer 3, Andrew Hoeser 7, Micah Zoschke 1, Bryce Erickson 2, Andrew Brown 0, Ashten Scultz 5, Max Kreitlow 3, Alex Roman 7, Jace Dekol 0.
2022-23 Cadott Hornets Boys Basketball Schedule
Scrimmage 11-18-22 4:30PM Gilman Away vs. Gilman, Lake Holcombe Gilman Elementary and High School. Game/Non-Conf. 11-29-22 5:30PM Lake Holcombe Away vs. Lake Holcombe Lake Holcombe High School. Game 12-01-22 7:15PM Eleva-Strum Away vs. Eleva-Strum Eleva-Strum Central High School. Game 12-08-22 6:00PM Abbotsford Away vs. Abbotsford Abbotsford High School. Game 12-10-22...
Athens Girls Run Past Colby
The Athens Girls Basketball Team ran past Colby in nonconference play, 77-58. Sophia Coker led Athens with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Jazelle Hartwig added 20 points for Athens. Sydney Coker pulled down 11 rebounds for the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Zettler 1, Ellenbecker 9, Hartwig 20, So. Coker 26, Sy....
Auburndale Boys Basketball Pulls Away for Second Half Win over Stratford
Auburndale defeated Stratford in Marawood Conference South Boys Basketball, 62-48. Alex Willfahrt led Auburndale with 18 points. Lucas Yeske added 12 points and led the Eagles with 11 rebounds. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 8, Raab 5, Weinfurter 11, Willfahrt 18, Yeske 12, Scholl 4, Weber 4. Stratford scoring: Schueller 7,...
Obituary for Wayne Fritz
Wayne Fritz, 87, Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2022. He was born May 31, 1935 in West Milwaukee to Carl A Fritz and Doris E (nee) Thoren Fritz. In the mid 40’s his family moved to a farm south of Marshfield until 1950 when they moved back to Milwaukee.
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
Obituary for Betty Fischer
Betty Jane Fischer was reunited with family and friends in heaven early Tuesday morning of December 13th, 2022 while at Marshfield Health Services residence. Born 4-6-1926 to Otto and Freida (nee Schroeder) Dickman in March Rapids, Wisconsin. Married Edgar Fischer 10-20-1945 (died 7-31-2004), at Zion Lutheran church in Stratford, Wisconsin...
Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
Avoid A Heart Attack While Shoveling Snow
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The official first day of winter is quickly approaching. Driveways and walkways will soon be coated in a thick blanket of snow as people reach for their shovels to do what some consider a dreaded chore. As big winter storms leave a number of Midwesterners...
Public Encouraged to be Mindful of Fallen Trees Across Sidewalks
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Due to heavy ice and snow build up on tree branches, several tree limbs have snapped off covering sidewalks throughout out the city of Marshfield. Please stay away from any fallen trees and/or wires for your own safety. If a tree is located on your...
