Where Can You Get a Meal on Christmas Day in Amarillo?
There are undoubtedly many different reasons you may be looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day. You may have a tradition of taking the family out for Christmas dinner. Heck, you may be tired of family and have to get away. Maybe you are traveling and need a...
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Code Blue Warming Station open Friday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First said it will be activating its Code Blue Warming Station from 7 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Amarillo Housing First, its Code Blue Warming Station will open its doors on 207 N. Tyler St. on Friday at 7 p.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. […]
Let’s Road Trip to these Perfect 3-Day Weekend Destinations
When it comes to getting away for the weekend, most of us tend to do short getaways. If you are looking to get away for a 3-Day Weekend, here are a few great places near Amarillo to visit. Ruidoso, NM. Ruidoso is about 4 1/2 hours away from Amarillo. It...
Snowy Crashes In Amarillo
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
Is Amarillo Worth Visiting? Here’s What People Had To Say.
So you wanna go on vacation, and you're going through all the different places you could go. When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, it all depends on what you're looking to do. Is it a beach you crave? Is sightseeing some big attractions on the list?. Maybe it's...
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
North Side Toy Drive Ready to Give Out Gifts to Kids of Amarillo
Amarillo has the biggest hearts. We found that out during our Help 4 the Holidays drive recently. We keep giving and giving. Why? Well, it's Christmas time and we really care about the kiddos. We want them to have a gift that they can call their own. There are a...
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
Amarillo returns to twice-a-week trash pick-up service
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced Thursday that the Solid Waste Department will return to a twice-a-week trash pickup service on Jan. 9. According to a COA news release, COA reverted to a once-a-week trash pick-up service in September after a decrease in staffing members. Since then staff levels have risen […]
Bored? Palo Duro Canyon Has An Amazing Amount Of Events.
I've written to you several times about my love for Palo Duro Canyon. It's easily one of my favorite places to spend a weekend in the Texas panhandle. I was unaware that the good times don't end with the warmer temperatures. Palo Duro Canyon has an amazing amount of events...
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
