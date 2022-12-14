ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.

We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Bored? Palo Duro Canyon Has An Amazing Amount Of Events.

I've written to you several times about my love for Palo Duro Canyon. It's easily one of my favorite places to spend a weekend in the Texas panhandle. I was unaware that the good times don't end with the warmer temperatures. Palo Duro Canyon has an amazing amount of events...
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?

Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.

So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
