Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Come Thanksgiving, I Will Think of His Sacrifice and the Human Cost of War
Family time eluded me for much of 2010. As my unit prepared to join the ever-growing number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the Marine Corps kept us busy training in North Carolina and Arizona. When the Thanksgiving holiday rolled around, I was grateful to head home to Columbus, Ohio, to...
He Used a Position of Power, In a Time of War, to Get What He Wanted.
I am the worst person ever. I am THE WORST person ever. I AM the worst person EVER. I AM THE WORST PERSON EVER. i am the worst person ever. I lived with these thoughts for a long time, and my family lived with me living with these thoughts. They raced through my head as I took my girls to school, as I hugged my husband goodbye, as I sat not watching a movie during family movie night. Mostly they pushed me as I cleaned, cooked, worked, praised, gave, and gave, and then gave again. But it was the other times that kept the thoughts going.
ABOUT
The War Horse is an award-winning nonprofit newsroom educating the public on military service, war, and its impact. Our team achieves this through journalism, public forums, and writing seminars that ensure those most affected by war have a prominent voice in the national conversation.https://thewarhorse.org/
