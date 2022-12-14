Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays can bring a ton of joy but they can also bring a lot of pain for those experiencing grief. And with the new year right around the corner- you’ll want to begin to focus on your healing and creating sustainable plans to help you to execute your goals as you walk into another year of life.
Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Local Living: A look at some Holiday Light displays across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, Tis the season for Christmas lights and the Midlands has some annual displays you can check out. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can...
Soda City Live: Swingin’ Holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, continues the 22/23 Season with Swingin’ Holidays. This special holiday concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.
Get a free car seat safety check before your holiday travels by Irmo Fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traveling with little ones over the holidays? Ensure the children in your vehicle are safely secured by having the Irmo Fire District conduct a free inspection of your car seat. On Thursday, December 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., you can get a car seat...
Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s Christmas Carnival and Christmas Eve Production
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is a great time for family and community, and a local church, Forward City Church wants to invite you and your family to join them for two days of family fun and entertainment while also celebrating the reason for the season. On Friday, Dec. 23,...
Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership
Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl
Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, one way to celebrate is by dressing up in your favorite Christmas sweater or you can create Christmas sweater cookies. Embellished Dough is the cookie connoisseur and can bring life to the sugary confection. Owner, Selena Dennis shares a...
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together. This beautiful,...
Sumter police search for missing siblings ends, children found safe
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Both children were found safe, one locally, the other in a neighboring state, according to Sumter Police. Sumter Police say a search is underway Saturday after two young siblings were taken from their home Friday night. Officials say the two siblings, 5-year-old Gabriella Brunson,...
