WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays can bring a ton of joy but they can also bring a lot of pain for those experiencing grief. And with the new year right around the corner- you’ll want to begin to focus on your healing and creating sustainable plans to help you to execute your goals as you walk into another year of life.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Swingin’ Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, continues the 22/23 Season with Swingin’ Holidays. This special holiday concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership

Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
SUMMERTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl

Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, one way to celebrate is by dressing up in your favorite Christmas sweater or you can create Christmas sweater cookies. Embellished Dough is the cookie connoisseur and can bring life to the sugary confection. Owner, Selena Dennis shares a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together. This beautiful,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter police search for missing siblings ends, children found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Both children were found safe, one locally, the other in a neighboring state, according to Sumter Police. Sumter Police say a search is underway Saturday after two young siblings were taken from their home Friday night. Officials say the two siblings, 5-year-old Gabriella Brunson,...
SUMTER, SC

