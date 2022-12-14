ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Child dies after Des Moines street racing crash, police still seeking driver that fled scene

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died. Des Moines police are still searching for one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

The collision happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive, according to the Des Moines Police Department. That’s near Water Works Park.

Police said witnesses told them two vehicles were street racing in the northbound lanes of Fleur Drive just prior to the crash. The preliminary investigation shows at 2022 Genesis sedan, driven by a 35-year-old Urbandale man, was northbound when it crossed the median and crashed into two southbound vehicles.

The Genesis first hit a 2016 Honda Accord driven by a 38-year-old Norwalk woman. An eight-year-old and a four-year-old, both boys, were passengers in the car. The Genesis then hit a 2021 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The other vehicle believed to be street racing left the scene, continuing northbound on Fleur.

Everyone involved in the crash received medical treatment, and police announced Wednesday morning that the four-year-old child has died.

The driver of the Genesis, the driver of the Accord, and the eight-year-old boy are still in the hospital. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The DMPD is still seeking the vehicle that left the scene. It is described as a dark-colored SUV-style vehicle.

If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to contact the police at 515-323-8382. You can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

