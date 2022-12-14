Rachel Joy Scott will always be remembered as the first student killed at Columbine High School during the massacre that took place on April 20, 1999, in Colorado. In addition to Scott, two 12th grade students shot and killed 11 other students and one teacher and injured 21 others. At the time, it was the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO