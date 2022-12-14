ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

World Cup Glance

Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia 1, Brazil 1, Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks. Netherlands 2, Argentina 2, Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco 1, Portugal 0. England 1, France...
WTOP

Vote counting finishes in Fiji election with no clear winner

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Vote counting finished in Fiji’s general election Sunday but there was no clear winner, and various political parties are now negotiating to form a coalition government. The election had pitted two former coup leaders against each other. Sitiveni Rabuka, who led a coup...

Comments / 0

Community Policy