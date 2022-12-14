Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
World Cup Glance
Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia 1, Brazil 1, Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks. Netherlands 2, Argentina 2, Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco 1, Portugal 0. England 1, France...
Israel says it has deported Palestinian activist to France over objections from French government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has deported Palestinian activist to France over objections from French government. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Vote counting finishes in Fiji election with no clear winner
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Vote counting finished in Fiji’s general election Sunday but there was no clear winner, and various political parties are now negotiating to form a coalition government. The election had pitted two former coup leaders against each other. Sitiveni Rabuka, who led a coup...
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia has fired more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in latest round of strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia has fired more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in latest round of strikes. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
