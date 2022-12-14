ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 4 days ago
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Montana Talks

Blake Shelton + Brayden Lape Pay Tribute to Alan Jackson on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale [Watch]

Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.
Montana Talks

Top 5 Finalist Brayden Lape Covers Tim McGraw on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale [Watch]

The Season 22 finale of The Voice is officially here! Five talented finalists are still in the running for the Season 22 crown. They are Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend's Omar Jose. At this point, Gwen Stefani no longer has a singer vying for the crown, but she did offer her advice and tips to the Top 5 contenders during Monday night's (Dec. 12) two-hour telecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
Montana Talks

‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]

All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Montana Talks

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
Montana Talks

Brett Young Does What He’s Told When It Comes to Christmas Decorating

Brett Young is happy to help decorate his home for the holidays, but when it comes to creative decisions for the holiday decor, his wife Taylor takes the reins. In an interview with his record label leading up to the holidays, Young shared more about the decorating traditions in his home, saying he's "not a Griswold," but he enjoys getting the house ready for Christmas.
OHIO STATE
Montana Talks

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Ending Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini says she understood that the new wears off of every marriage, but for too long she was waiting to feel something similar again. That's when she decided she needed to divorce husband Morgan Evans. Speaking to the Tell Me About it With Jade Iovine podcast, Ballerini expressed confidence...
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

