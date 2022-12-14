Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.
The Season 22 finale of The Voice is officially here! Five talented finalists are still in the running for the Season 22 crown. They are Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend's Omar Jose. At this point, Gwen Stefani no longer has a singer vying for the crown, but she did offer her advice and tips to the Top 5 contenders during Monday night's (Dec. 12) two-hour telecast.
CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special, A Home for the Holidays, for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022's lineup is star-studded. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani are among the artists who will...
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Morgan Evans is opening up about how he's coping following his divorce from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini. In a new interview on Apple Music Country's Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Morgan shares a few actions that have helped him in this new season. One thing that Evans...
Kolby Cooper's first Top 40 country hit is racing up the charts on the strength of his universal story. "Excuses" finds the young singer freshly heartbroken, and he's not buying the explanation. That impulse to argue with the logic of a breakup in hopes of changing an already-gone lover's mind...
Leslie Jordan's stunning condo in West Hollywood is up for sale two months after his death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the most exclusive buildings in the area. The actor and singer's 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire...
Brett Young is happy to help decorate his home for the holidays, but when it comes to creative decisions for the holiday decor, his wife Taylor takes the reins. In an interview with his record label leading up to the holidays, Young shared more about the decorating traditions in his home, saying he's "not a Griswold," but he enjoys getting the house ready for Christmas.
Kelsea Ballerini says she understood that the new wears off of every marriage, but for too long she was waiting to feel something similar again. That's when she decided she needed to divorce husband Morgan Evans. Speaking to the Tell Me About it With Jade Iovine podcast, Ballerini expressed confidence...
