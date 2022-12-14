Read full article on original website
Related
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Teases the End of the Team
Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP22, here is the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right off the bat, you’ll see the Guardians wearing matching team uniforms for the first time — uniforms that come right out of the Guardians comic books that first inspired this movie franchise.
‘Transformers’ Is Back in ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer
It’s been four years since the last Transformers movie, the surprisingly enjoyable prequel/spinoff Bumblebee. The franchise’s latest effort is a more typical sequel, with the full cast of the franchise back — along with new characters inspired by the 1990s Beast Wars series of cartoons, games, comics, and toys.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix
For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
‘Avatar’: What You Need To Know Before You See ‘The Way of Water’
The rap on the first Avatar — even though it is the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema — is that no one remembers it. Supposedly, James Cameron’s magnum opus left behind no cultural footprint whatsoever. I tend to disagree; nobody who saw Avatar forgot the characters’ distinctive look, or the awesome 3D aerial sequences. I certainly didn’t.
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
‘Willow’ Series Debuts on Disney Plus
Some 35 years after the original film came out, Willow finally continues — on Disney+. The sequel television series to the ’80s cult classic premiered on the streaming service today. It once again stars Warwick Davis as the title character, a sorcerer who goes on a great quest in a fantasy world. The concept for Willow was originally hatched by George Lucas in the 1970s; after the wild success of Star Wars, he co-wrote the original movie and produced it through his Lucasfilm company. Disney revived the franchise after it purchased Lucasfilm several years ago; Jonathan Kasdan, the son of Lucas’ frequent collaborator Lawrence Kasdan, developed the new show, which is also called Willow.
Which Guardians Will Die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is here, and it does not look like it will be a happy ending for our heroes. James Gunn has already said that it will be the last time we see this team together onscreen, and the trailer gives us a few glimpses of scenes that suggest one or more of the heroes are severely wounded, or possibly even killed.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
DC Is Making a Young Superman Movie
The Man of Steel returns ... but not the one you know. New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed on his Twitter account that the rumors are true and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman is over — and consisted entirely of his post-credits cameo in Black Adam. That’s because Gunn himself is working on the script for a new Superman movie that will not star Henry Cavill. (In his own social media posting, Cavill wrote ““this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”)
Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe Headed for a Reboot?
There were more hours of content in Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four than in Phases One, Two, and Three of the MCU combined. It’s going to get to a point soon where there are so many films and shows you need to see in order to stay up to date with the MCU that new viewers might get scared away from going to see any or all of these movies and shows. And that could be a big problem.
Margot Robbie Is ‘Pushing’ For a Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn Movie
For years in the comic books, and even in animated form, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been a couple. But the big-screen version of Harley, portrayed by Margot Robbie, has only ever been linked romantically to the Joker. A movie version of Harley and Ivy has been much-requested by fans for a long time, but has yet to amount to anything after three movies and counting (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad).
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
Studio Ghibli Announces New Hayao Miyazaki Movie
Hayao Miyazaki claimed he would retire from directing after 2013’s astounding film The Wind Rises. Certainly he deserved to take a break if he wanted one. In addition to being one of the founders of the beloved animation house Studio Ghibli, he’s also directed such masterworks as My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle. If he never shot another frame of film, his legacy as one of the greatest animators who ever lived is already assured.
James Mangold Says No One Is ‘Replacing’ Indiana Jones
Rumors are whirring in the usual places about Indiana Jones’ future. Luckily, James Mangold isn’t having any of it. You can tell that the director is highly enthusiastic about this project, and he's not letting misguided guesses about Indiana Jones’ fifth entry get in the way. It’s incredibly fair that people would have their own theories about how Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is going to play out. Still, as Mangold points out, it’s not okay to take off running with scant details and imagine things that aren’t true.
‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Disney+ Christmas Short
Just in time for the holidays, The Simpsons has a brand-new short on Disney+. This one is appropriately titled “Feliz Navidad.” In addition to the typical crew, the short features guest stars Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli. Here is the short’s official synopsis, via a Disney press release:...
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0