Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

CPSO captain chosen to head school security

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain William “Bill” Sommers has been chosen to be the new director of security for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. This is a new position that was developed by CPSB and CPSO as a response to the recent nationwide uptick in gun violence at schools. “As you’re all well aware, the security of our schools is a high priority nationwide, and of course, in the Calcasieu Parish school system,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “CPSB has always been proactive in ensuring that our students are in a safe educational environment.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CHRISTUS Health physicians honored for commitment to care and service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -– Two Southwest Louisiana CHRISTUS Health physicians were honored for leadership and outstanding service in the Lake Charles community. CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital named Tyson E. Green, DPM, the 2022 Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award recipient. Green is a foot and ankle specialist at the Center for Orthopaedics.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Four Vernon students earn degrees from McNeese

Four Vernon Parish students were among 582 graduates recognized recently during commencement exercises at McNeese State University. They are:. Anacoco — Kealee Celeste Rooker, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; and Annabelle M. Sellers, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences. Leesville — Sarah M. Stafford, Bachelor of Science in Finance;...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2022. James Allen Henry, 42, DeRidder: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 counts operating vehicle with a suspended license; 4 counts misdemeanor probation detainer; instate detainer. Heidi Strange Smith, 29,...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries. Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said. The suspects are described as two black males,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Developer withdraws zoning request for landfill in Jeff Davis

A local developer’s plan to build a construction and demolition debris landfill near Welsh appears off the table after the applicant pulled its request with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. A separate request to rezone property on La 383 near Iowa for a small engine repair business is...
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill. Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills. Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across...
SULPHUR, LA

