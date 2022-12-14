Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
CPSO captain chosen to head school security
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain William “Bill” Sommers has been chosen to be the new director of security for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. This is a new position that was developed by CPSB and CPSO as a response to the recent nationwide uptick in gun violence at schools. “As you’re all well aware, the security of our schools is a high priority nationwide, and of course, in the Calcasieu Parish school system,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “CPSB has always been proactive in ensuring that our students are in a safe educational environment.”
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
KPLC TV
CHRISTUS Health physicians honored for commitment to care and service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -– Two Southwest Louisiana CHRISTUS Health physicians were honored for leadership and outstanding service in the Lake Charles community. CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital named Tyson E. Green, DPM, the 2022 Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award recipient. Green is a foot and ankle specialist at the Center for Orthopaedics.
theleesvilleleader.com
Four Vernon students earn degrees from McNeese
Four Vernon Parish students were among 582 graduates recognized recently during commencement exercises at McNeese State University. They are:. Anacoco — Kealee Celeste Rooker, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; and Annabelle M. Sellers, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences. Leesville — Sarah M. Stafford, Bachelor of Science in Finance;...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2022. James Allen Henry, 42, DeRidder: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 counts operating vehicle with a suspended license; 4 counts misdemeanor probation detainer; instate detainer. Heidi Strange Smith, 29,...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: Santa visits Sam Houston Jones State Park
Santa Claus made a stop in Moss Bluff this afternoon, meeting with area children near the Christmas-themed Kids Trail. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
KPLC TV
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
KPLC TV
Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries. Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said. The suspects are described as two black males,...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, after his 2006 GMC Sierra left the roadway and flipped over. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 16, 2022, that at approximately...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
Lake Charles American Press
Developer withdraws zoning request for landfill in Jeff Davis
A local developer’s plan to build a construction and demolition debris landfill near Welsh appears off the table after the applicant pulled its request with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. A separate request to rezone property on La 383 near Iowa for a small engine repair business is...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
KPLC TV
Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill. Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills. Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across...
