Inside Nova
Police: Drunk suspect smashes bus window, assaults officer
On Dec. 14 at 2:15 p.m., an Arlington Transit bus was slowing to a stop at Columbia Pike and South Dinwiddie Street when an individual approached and kicked the door, causing a glass panel to shatter, Arlington police said. Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody, police...
Inside Nova
Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun. Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
Inside Nova
Agents seize giraffe, zebra bones from Fauquier County woman at Dulles
Customs agents at Dulles International Airport recently seized giraffe and zebra bones from the baggage of a Fauquier County woman traveling from Kenya. U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered the bones during a secondary search on Nov. 10. The Fauquier woman admitted they were giraffe and zebra bones she found in Kenya and kept as souvenirs, CBP said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Community Angels: Meet two local women who do good deeds year ‘round
There are many people doing good deeds around the country, including right here in our community, but we don’t always hear about them. The ones who are selflessly giving their time to help others don’t often blow their own horns and make a big deal about what they do. Instead, they just quietly work hard to make a difference in the lives of neighbors, friends, and total strangers.
Inside Nova
Disability advocated honored in Fairfax ceremony
The director of residential services at Langley Residential Support Services has received the 2022 Martha Glennan Disability Inclusion and Equality Award from the Fairfax Area Disability Service Board. Stephanie Davidson was honored for being a fierce advocate and defender of the rights of people with developmental disabilities whom she has...
Inside Nova
Remembering the Wounded: Volunteers package over 17,500 ornaments
More than 200 volunteers spent a December Saturday packaging ornaments for combat wounded service members and their families. The ornament packing party in Dale City, hosted by Semper Fi & America’s Fund, resulted in over 17,500 ornaments being packaged in less than eight hours. The annual tradition began in 2004 with only a small group of volunteers packaging and sending out about 8,000 ornaments.
Inside Nova
Per-square-foot costs in local home sales off from peak earlier in year
It’s a different month but largely the same story when it comes to the cost per square foot of local real estate. In most, but not all, cases across the local region, sales prices on a per-square-foot basis remain higher than a year before, but are largely down from earlier in the current year.
Inside Nova
Non-profit "wish list" aims to help Arlington social-safety-net agencies
NOFor the third year in a row, the Arlington Community Foundation is sponsoring a “Non-Profit Wish Catalog” for local social-safety-net organizations in need of support. Over the first two years of the effort, more than $100,000 was raised. Thirty non-profit organizations were invited to submit “wishes” of up...
Inside Nova
Local airports handling holiday crowds without parking woes
Even with a boost in travelers, the Thanksgiving holiday brought no great stress on the parking facilities at Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports. The parking lots and garages “were never in danger of filling completely,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, who reported data at the Dec. 14 meeting of the authority’s board of directors.
Inside Nova
Wreaths Across America Culpeper 2022
Culpeper residents braved the chilly weather Saturday to honor, remember and learn about the veterans laid to rest in Culpeper National Cemetery for this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day. Veterans are honored through the laying of remembrance wreaths on their graves as well as their name being read...
Inside Nova
Dec. 16 high school girls basketball roundup: Gainesville tops Patriot
GAINESVILLE 60, PATRIOT 49: The visiting Cardinals outscored the Pioneers 36-24 in the second half to win Friday’s Cedar Run District game. Ella Nhek led Gainesville (2-1 in Cedar Run District, 6-1 overall) with 18 points. She had five field goals and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Inside Nova
Local notes: Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback Tristan Evans named MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s Tristan Evans has been named the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year. The junior quarterback threw for over 3,600 yards and a state-record 61 touchdown passes in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 6 state title. MORE FOOTBALL HONOREES. Besides being named...
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats aim to make a difference in downstate special election
Just when you thought election season was over for a hot minute or two, the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Beyond Arlington” brigade is gearing up to help out downstate. A Jan. 10 special election has been called to fill the state Senate seat of Republican Jen Kiggans,...
Inside Nova
Dec. 16 high school boys basketball roundup: Gar-Field beats Hylton in overtime for second straight win
GAR-FIELD 35, HYLTON 26 (OT): The visiting Red Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 9-0 in overtime Friday to win their second straight game after starting off the season 0-4. After missing a free throw at the end of regulation that would have won the game, Braxton Williams hit a key 3-pointer in the extra period for his only points of the game to give Gar-Field a lead it would never relinquish.
Inside Nova
Unbeaten Patriot boys hand Gainesville first loss of the season
PATRIOT 72, GAINESVILLE 53: Kaden Bates scored 18 points, Nasir Coleman 13 and Dezmond Hopkins 12 as the host Pioneers improved to 3-0 in the Cedar Run District and 4-0 overall by handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Bates was 8 of 8 for 2-pointers and 8...
Inside Nova
Injury sidelines Madison High standout in two sports
Initially, Nick Murphy figured he would hop back on his feet and quickly walk off what he thought was a mild left ankle twist or turn. That was not the case. The crack Murphy felt and heard in the joint while getting rolled while making a late fourth-quarter tackle against the Westfield Bulldogs in the eighth high-school football game of the regular season prevented the Madison Warhawks’ starting junior linebacker from doing any such thing. Murphy, a key defensive signal caller, was able to stand, but couldn’t put any weight on the leg. So he hopped off the field.
