Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Emmet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Emmet County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS Winds remain breezy this morning, but not quite as strong as yesterday`s higher winds. Speeds may increase again later today, but are currently not forecast to reach wind advisory criteria. Therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: White Pine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures can lead to frost bite and hypothermia.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River West 15.0 18.0 Sun 7 am CST 17.7 16.8 14.8
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4345 7513 4362 7512 4344 7545 4348 7581 4338 7587 4342 7550 4336 7575 4333 7566 4333 7540 4336 7527 TIME Y22M12D18T1800Z-Y22M12D19T0000Z COORD...4342 7547 4344 7545 4347 7570 4345 7570 4348 7581 4339 7583 4337 7581 4335 7563 4339 7559 4341 7553 TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4362 7509 4361 7516 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4329 7584 4325 7568 4320 7520 4330 7516 4332 7509 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4338 7531 4346 7540 4344 7545 4348 7581 4342 7586 4322 7587 4320 7548 4324 7541 4330 7540 4330 7534 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will be steady through Monday before beginning a slow fall. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.1 Sun 8 am CST 23.0 22.7 22.5
High Wind Warning issued for Big Island Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for road-closures. Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve. Target Area: Big Island Summit HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 45 to 55 mph increasing to 90 to 110 mph late tonight and continuing through Monday. Winds will then turn westerly and gradually weaken Tuesday through Tuesday night. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Sunday, the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Northeastern Crook FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills, Pennington Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Flood Watch issued for Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Kauai North FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Fresno-Clovis, South End San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fresno-Clovis; South End San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low or even lower than 200 feet. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Bakersfield and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High Risk of Rip Currents due to breaking waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in the Southwest of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
High Surf Advisory issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern Vieques. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Monday. For the High Rip CUrrent RIsk, through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
