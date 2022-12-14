Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Emmet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Emmet County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: White Pine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures can lead to frost bite and hypothermia.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS Winds remain breezy this morning, but not quite as strong as yesterday`s higher winds. Speeds may increase again later today, but are currently not forecast to reach wind advisory criteria. Therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
High Wind Warning issued for Haleakala Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for road-closures. Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve. Target Area: Haleakala Summit HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph today. Winds will increase to 70 to 80 mph with higher gusts by Monday morning and will continue through the day followed by gradual weakening on Monday night. * WHERE...Haleakala Summit. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will be steady through today before beginning a slow fall. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 19.0 Sun 7 am CST 18.8 18.0 16.9
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County Dense Fog this Morning across northern Johnson County This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility to under a tenth of a mile. * WHERE...Northern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 1030 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Also, there could be rapidly changing visibility to under a tenth of a mile. Slow down when fog is encountered.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by ice jam releases will continue through late Wednesday. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Roaring Fork River and Frying Pan River should use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river. Move away from the river and seek higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 753 AM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam near the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Sunday, the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was near 92 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to fall to below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
High Wind Warning issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph tonight through Monday, especially over and downwind of terrain. Additionally, all areas will be susceptible to strong winds within heavy showers. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Kauai North FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
