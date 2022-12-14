BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO