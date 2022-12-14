Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Net
Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit
Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
Nottingham MD
Attempted stabbing reported in Middle River, White Marsh business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an attempted stabbing and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 12, an individual entered a business in the area of Ebenezer Road at Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162) and stole several items. At just after...
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Key Bridge car crash left 1 man dead and 2 other injured, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash on the Key Bridge left one man dead and two others injured Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes on Key Bridge. When officers arrived to...
fox5dc.com
Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in...
Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University
BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant
SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
WGMD Radio
Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault
A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.
Driver Dead, 23, After Losing Control Causing Chain Reaction Crash In Glen Burnie: Police
A 23-year-old man was dead and three are injured after a violent crash in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Jason Tyler Crawford was heading west on Route 100 in a Honda Accord EX when he lost control near the I-97 overpass and struck a concrete barrier around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, Anne Arunde…
Wbaltv.com
Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery
Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
Genealogy leads to rape suspect's arrest in Cecil Co., case dates back 20 years
Investigators track down rape suspect 20 years after the crime in Cecil County with family genealogy tied to DNA evidence.
Jaws Of Life Used To Pull Driver From Mangled Car On I-695
Jaws of Life was used to rescue a person after a horrific crash in Towson, authorities say. The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the inner loop of I-695 just before the Providence Road exit, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The destroyed vehicle was...
Hit-Run Driver Apprehended Days After Setting Off Fatal I-95 Laurel Crash: State Police
A routine traffic stop near Baltimore led to the apprehension of a hit-and-run suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal chain-reaction crash that killed a pedestrian in Prince George's County earlier this month. Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, has been charged with leaving the scene of an...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
