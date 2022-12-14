ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit

Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant

SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
DOVER, DE
thechurchillobserver.com

Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault

A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.
HENDERSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery

Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy