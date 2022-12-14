ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Major tourism improvement projects move forward in Manatee County

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGp8F_0jiFLFWN00

County and city officials from throughout Manatee County will spend funds aimed at attracting tourists with expansions at the Bradenton Area Convention Center and Premier Sports Campus, as well as improvements at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and a new water taxi system.

The efforts are meant to enhance key tourism centerpieces throughout the community and create a coordinated effort among local stakeholders to make improvements or offer programming and services that encourage travelers to visit points of attraction throughout the county, Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said during a special meeting Tuesday.

In case you missed it:6 development projects in Manatee County to know heading into 2023

Also:Tourism on the rise in Manatee County, but Holmes Beach cries foul in tourism tax dispute

"We have one chance to get it right, and the time is now," Brown said to the group of stakeholders. "We have people that are working together to make those opportunities... We're not bickering or fighting amongst each other, we may all disagree on little things, but we have to get the whole out there. If we're going to make our urban core from basically south of LECOM to north of Palmetto, which will be all of us, this is the opportunity to do that. We are all going to have to put a little skin in the game."

Bradenton Area Convention Center expansion

Plans to expand the Bradenton Area Convention Center and change its business model are underway, and the effort is meant to improve tourism options in Palmetto along with construction of an adjoining Marriott Hotel.

The effort will add a multipurpose ballroom that could accommodate 900 guests, improve floors and walls in the existing main arena, and connect directly to a 252-room Marriott Hotel under construction next door. Officials will also consider construction of a parking deck on the property.

The Marriott Hotel is slated to open in January 2024 and will feature a rooftop restaurant and lounge, upscale accommodations in guest rooms, a resort-style pool that features an outdoor tiki bar and grill, and an open-concept lobby with restaurant and bar space.

Premiere Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch

A $6.4 million improvement project at the 147-acre Premier Sports Campus to accommodate the needs of youth sports teams that travel from across the country to compete is underway.

Improvements include the addition of a permanent framed tent equipped with a wooden floor and air conditioned bathrooms, multipurpose rooms that can be converted to suit the needs of various sports teams, and the addition of about 400 parking spots.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expansion

The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has grown from offering six airlines with 12 nonstop destinations in 2018 to 11 airlines and 56 nonstop destinations, said Executive Vice President Mark Stuckey. He highlighted that two of those destinations are brand new, following the announcement of two new nonstop destinations by Southwest Airlines to Buffalo and Providence in New York.

The airport will undergo a slew of improvements starting next year, including construction of new terminals, an inspection station, a car rental facility, escalators and new concessions.

"We are the fastest growing airport in the United States, by far," Stuckey said.

"We do have $165 million worth of construction projects that are starting next year," he said. "The biggest one is the ground boarding terminal that we're building. This was the cheapest and fastest way to get more gates at our airport... (It) will add five more gates. We already know, in talking with airlines, that the minute is opened, we have one airline in particular that said 'we'll take all five gates and double our fleet at your airport.' So we'll continue to grow."

Manatee creates Gulf Islands Ferry

Ongoing efforts to create a new ferry system that connects tourist hotspots in Bradenton and Palmetto to Anna Maria Island cities with a water taxi service have reached a new milestone.

Officials unveiled an unofficial logo on Tuesday featuring the name Gulf Islands Ferry. Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the county has ordered two 49-passenger ferries. The service is expected to launch a pilot program in DATE that will operate only on weekends.

"The routes that we are initially going to be going with (are) the day dock in Downtown Bradenton to the Anna Maria Pier, down to the Bradenton Beach Pier and then the South Coquina boat ramp. When the hotel is open, we have plans to come north of the river to Palmetto, whether that is Riviera Dunes or Regatta Point."

Comments / 3

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Architectural firms chosen to submit proposals for new Sarasota performing arts center

Out of the 43 architectural firms that submitted applications to design a new Sarasota performing arts center, 18 have been chosen to submit proposals. Part of what was expected to be a six-month process, the SPAC Architect Selection Task Force sent out a request for qualification in November for the project with an anticipated budget of $275 million.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation

While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown

Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
University of Florida

Water restrictions across Sarasota County

Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path

A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman found Dec. 10 floating in the Gulf off Egmont Key has been identified as a Tampa Bay woman missing since Dec. 5. FBI investigators say the body of 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland was found by fishermen 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County. The body was wrapped in bedding in a plastic trash bag.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Housing development plans advance despite dissent from racing community

The owners of two East County motorsports tracks pleaded with Manatee County commissioners on Thursday to curtail Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's efforts to build up to 4,500 homes in close proximity. Freedom Factory owner Garrett Mitchell, known by his YouTube persona Cleetus McFarland, and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez both spoke...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Roundabout plans progress for Lorraine Road and Players Drive

Plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive in Lakewood Ranch are moving forward. Following a unanimous decision Dec. 6 by Manatee County commissioners to fund design costs, the concept will be developed in detail. Originally, a traffic signal was planned at that intersection with a budget of $1,730,000.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Real Estate Experts Weigh in on 2022 and Look Forward to 2023

Soaring interest and homeowners' insurance rates, inflation, Hurricane Ian, pandemic effects still interrupting supply chains and labor, a flood of new neighbors, an affordable housing crisis and a war in Ukraine. To put it mildly, this year has been a roller coaster—and the local real estate market had a front seat.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Strong storm damages parts of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There were some scary moments from a storm Thursday afternoon for people who live and work near Sumter Boulevard in North Port. “We heard a big bang, sounded like an explosion,” said Bill Gunnin, Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH PORT, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy