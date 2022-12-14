Latke recipes for Hanukkah | Hot Chocolate | Cookie Crush USA

The holiday countdown is here! We're mere weeks away from Christmas, and Hanukkah begins on Dec. 18 at sundown. And while Hanukkah certainly isn't "Jewish Christmas," it is a holiday full of delicious traditions and food. In honor of that, we've rounded up our favorite Hannukkah recipes, from matzo ball soup to chicken with a burnt honey glaze, plus a whole list of the best latke recipes.

If that doesn't make you hungry (and we're not sure how that's possible), here is what else is happening on Louisville's food scene this week:

Where can you find hot chocolate in Louisville? If you're out shopping for the holidays but don't want coffee in the middle of the day, try a cup of steaming hot chocolate instead. Almost all of Louisville's coffee shops and bakeries have some iteration of hot cocoa on their menus, from cocoa with house-made syrups at Butchertown Grocery Bakery to a specialty peppermint mocha hot chocolate at Stomping Grounds Coffee Co. Food writer Dahlia Ghabour has rounded up some of the best offerings in town.

Cookie Crush USA: Cookie Crush USA at 1613 Bardstown Road opened in early November serving a lineup of a dozen varieties of freshly baked cookies, from the traditional to the extravagant. The cookies, each $4.50, are round and thick, almost cake-like. Flavors include sugar, chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, rocky road, M&Ms, and Oreo. Business reporter Matt Glowicki talked to the owner, who said the shop serves "all the classics and a little extra creativity in between."

Buzzard's Roost microdistillery: Slated to open in the spring of 2023, Buzzard's Roost Spirits is the brainchild of Judith Hollis Jones and Jason Brauner, two veteran food and beverage professionals with a combined experience of nearly 40 years. Breaking news reporter Rae Johnson spoke to the owners, who said the team currently produces between 70 to 100 barrels a week. The microdistillery at 624 W. Main St., prime real estate on Louisville's downtown Whiskey Row, will produce between five and seven additional barrels weekly.

6 luxury Christmas gift ideas for the foodie: If you're shopping for a food lover this holiday season — even if that someone is you — there's never been an easier person for whom to shop. A world of luxe ingredients, fun kitchen gadgets, and food experiences awaits. The hard part? Figuring out where to start! Dining columnist Dana McMahan has all the details for the ultimate holiday splurge.

The return of The Cottage Inn: A long-running southern comfort food restaurant that closed its doors in the summer of 2021 is soon set to reopen. New owners have bought the Cottage Inn, 570 Eastern Parkway, and plan to reopen in January with the same menu and even the same cook. "The vision is to bring back the old Cottage Inn," co-owner Kevin Trice told business reporter Matt Glowicki. "It’s great the way it is. You don’t change something when it’s great."

Christmas dinner reservations: Christmas is just around the corner and while most restaurants will be closed, there are a few that will be open for those who want to dine out. And for those who do not want to cook, you can order a specialty to-go meal at a variety of local restaurants and stores to make your holiday feast just a bit more special. Features clerk Gege Reed has all the details.

Happy holidays, everyone, and thanks for reading!

― Kathryn Gregory